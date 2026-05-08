A 17-year-old student died and three others were seriously injured after a Mahindra Thar allegedly reversed at high speed and crashed into a group of college girls in Karnataka’s Raichur district. The accident happened near Chetana Hospital in Sindhanur when students from AVS Brilliant College were returning home after classes.

Raichur (May 08): A truly heartbreaking incident took place in Sindhanur town, Raichur district, this afternoon. A student died on the spot and three others were seriously injured after a car, reversing recklessly at high speed, rammed into them. The girls were on their way home from college.

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How the accident happened:

The accident happened right in front of Chetana Hospital in Sindhanur. Five students from AVS Brilliant College, all in their second year of PUC, were walking down the road after classes. At that moment, the driver of a parked Mahindra Thar suddenly reversed the car at full speed. He lost control and ploughed straight into the group of students.

One dead, three injured:

In this horrific accident, Bhoomika (17), a resident of Jawalgera village, died on the spot from heavy bleeding. Three other students—Meghana (17), Maheshwari (17), and Zaheeda (17)—suffered serious injuries. They were immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment. Another student managed to escape with minor injuries.

Shocking incident caught on CCTV:

The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed in front of Chetana Hospital. The footage shows the car reversing so fast that the girls had no time to even react. This video has now gone viral on social media, sparking a lot of public anger.

Driver and car in police custody:

Sindhanur Traffic Police rushed to the spot immediately after the incident. They have seized the Mahindra Thar and taken the driver into custody. A case has been registered at the Sindhanur Traffic Police Station. A cloud of grief has descended over the family of the student who passed away.