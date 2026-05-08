The arrested accused has been identified as Vanajakshi, who had reportedly joined the hospital as a housekeeping staff member just a day earlier. Police said the theft allegedly took place the very next day after she started work at the hospital.

According to the investigation, Vanajakshi allegedly took advantage of the time when the patient had gone for surgery. Pretending to sweep the floor, she reportedly entered the room and stole the valuable jewellery within seconds.

After returning from surgery, Swapna became worried when she discovered that her jewellery was missing and immediately informed the hospital administration. The Hennur police were alerted soon after, following which officers arrived at the hospital and examined the CCTV footage.

During the review, police reportedly found visuals showing Vanajakshi sweeping the floor, entering the room, stealing the jewellery, and placing it in her pocket without attracting suspicion.