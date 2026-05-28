KSRTC has launched a new non-AC sleeper bus service connecting Bengaluru with Dharmasthala and Kukke Subrahmanya via Kodagu and Mysuru. The service is expected to benefit pilgrims, tourists, and regular commuters travelling to coastal Karnataka.

In a major relief for devotees and travellers heading to Karnataka’s popular pilgrimage centres, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has launched a new non-AC sleeper bus service connecting Bengaluru with Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala and Kukke Subrahmanya. The service officially commenced on Wednesday and is expected to benefit pilgrims, tourists, and regular commuters travelling between Bengaluru, Kodagu, and the coastal region.

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The newly introduced service will operate via Mysuru and Kodagu, passing through scenic and important locations such as Somwarpet, Shanivarasanthe, and Bisle Ghat. Officials said the route has been designed to improve connectivity for passengers travelling from the Kodagu region to the two major religious destinations.

Full Route And Timings Of The New Sleeper Bus

The new sleeper service has been introduced by the Puttur division of KSRTC.

Dharmasthala To Bengaluru Service

The non-AC sleeper bus will depart from Dharmasthala every day at 6:30 am. It will then reach Kukke Subrahmanya and depart from there at 8:00 am.

The bus is scheduled to leave Bisle at 8:50 am, Shanivarasanthe at 9:35 am, and Somwarpet at 10:30 am. It will continue its journey through Kushalnagar and Mysuru before reaching Bengaluru.

Bengaluru To Dharmasthala Service

In the return direction, the sleeper bus will depart from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda Bus Station at Majestic every night at 9:45 pm.

The overnight service will travel through Mysuru, Kushalnagar, Somwarpet, Shanivarasanthe, Kooduraste, Bisle Ghat, and Kukke Subrahmanya before arriving at Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala the following morning.

Direct Sleeper Connectivity For Kodagu Region

Officials stated that there was previously no direct sleeper bus service connecting Kodagu with the coastal pilgrimage centres of Dharmasthala and Kukke Subrahmanya. The newly launched route is expected to provide a more convenient and comfortable travel option for passengers.

Sriharibabu, Divisional Controller of KSRTC’s Puttur division, urged devotees and the general public to make use of the newly introduced service.

Online And Counter Ticket Booking Available

Passengers can book tickets for the new sleeper bus service in advance at nearby KSRTC bus station counters.

Tickets can also be booked online through the official KSRTC website.