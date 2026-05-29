A Bengaluru tech professional’s viral post about his Rs 1.5 crore apartment has ignited a debate on home ownership. He described feeling trapped by “EMI slavery,” highlighting the financial stress and pressure associated with long-term loans in Indian metro cities.

A Bengaluru techie’s candid post about home ownership and financial stress has gone viral online, sparking a larger conversation about soaring real-estate prices, work-life pressure, and the emotional burden of long-term EMIs in India’s metro cities.

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The software professional revealed that despite purchasing a Rs 1.5 crore apartment in Bengaluru — often considered a major life milestone — he now feels trapped in what he described as “EMI slavery.”

The post quickly gained traction across social media platforms and discussion forums, with many urban professionals relating to the frustrations shared by the techie.

‘Dream Home’ Or Financial Trap?

According to the viral post, the man explained that owning an expensive apartment has significantly changed his lifestyle and financial freedom. Instead of feeling secure, he said the heavy monthly EMI commitment has created constant pressure around job stability, income, and career decisions.

One line from the post that resonated widely online read: “It doesn’t feel like ownership. It feels like EMI slavery.”

The techie reportedly explained that the fear of missing payments now affects every major life decision, including career risks, vacations, spending habits, and long-term planning.

Internet Divided Over Viral Post

The post sparked intense reactions online, with users offering mixed opinions.

Many professionals sympathised with the situation and said rising property prices in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Gurgaon are forcing middle-class buyers into decades-long financial commitments.

One user commented: “People spend their best years paying off homes they barely get time to enjoy.”

Another wrote: “A house has become a liability for many salaried professionals, not an asset.”

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However, others argued that owning property in a major city is still financially beneficial in the long run, especially considering rising rents and real-estate appreciation.

Some users also pointed out that expensive home purchases often come with lifestyle choices and financial trade-offs that buyers knowingly accept.

Rising Property Prices Fuel Urban Anxiety

The viral discussion also highlighted how India’s booming urban real-estate market is creating growing anxiety among young professionals.

In Bengaluru particularly, property prices have surged sharply in recent years due to rapid tech-sector growth, infrastructure expansion, and increasing housing demand.

Many first-time buyers now depend heavily on long-tenure home loans, often stretching repayments across 20 to 30 years.

Financial experts frequently advise buyers to carefully evaluate EMI burdens, emergency savings, and long-term income stability before committing to high-value properties.

Social Media Reflects Changing Aspirations

The Bengaluru techie’s post struck a nerve because it reflected the evolving reality of urban middle-class life in India. For many young professionals, owning a home remains a symbol of success — but increasingly, it is also becoming associated with stress, burnout, and financial dependency.

The debate continues online, with thousands discussing whether modern home ownership still represents freedom, or whether it has quietly turned into a lifelong financial obligation.

Also Read: ‘Cost Of Living In NCR Is Insane’: IIT Scholar’s Viral Expense Breakdown Divides Internet