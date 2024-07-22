Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    No liquor in Karnataka on July 26: Wine shop owners organise protest against Excise dept corruption

    Liquor will be scarce in Karnataka on July 26 as wine shop owners protest at Freedom Park, Bengaluru, against Excise Department corruption. From 10:30 am to 4:30 pm, they will wear black to highlight their grievances, demanding government action on ignored issues. This demonstration underscores their frustration and the urgent need for intervention.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 22, 2024, 10:17 AM IST

    Liquor will be hard to find in Karnataka on July 26 as wine shop owners plan to protest against the government. The protest is scheduled to take place at Freedom Park in Bengaluru from 10:30 am to 4:30 pm, with the owners demanding the government address various issues they have raised multiple times.

    The protest is primarily against what the shop owners describe as excessive corruption within the Excise Department. They claim that the department has not only been demanding bribes but has also released a transfer rate list for officers, adding to their woes.

    Bottoms up! Swiggy, BigBasket, and Zomato to dip their toes into online liquor delivery in THESE Indian states

    The Wine Association has announced that participants will be wearing black during the protest to symbolize their discontent and frustration with the government's lack of action. Despite numerous requests for intervention and resolution, the shop owners feel that their concerns have been consistently ignored.

    Karnataka: Relief for alcohol consumers as state government freezes liquor prices until further notice

    This protest aims to highlight the struggles of the liquor shop owners and condemn the government's attitude towards their demands. The demonstration at Freedom Park will be a significant show of solidarity among the shop owners, emphasizing their urgent need for government action to address corruption and other pressing issues in the Excise Department.

    With the protest slated for Friday, the availability of liquor in the state is expected to be affected, as shop owners will be off the job to participate in the demonstration. This move underscores the severity of their grievances and their determination to seek redress.. 

