A student from Maharaja Sayajirao University in Vadodara has apologised after a video of her Bollywood dance at an ABVP event went viral, sparking outrage. The student cited mental distress and claimed the video was circulated for political gain, leading to a standoff between the ABVP and NSUI.

A student has apologised after a video of her dancing to a Bollywood song at a Maharaja Sayajirao University event in Vadodara sparked outrage and a political debate. The video, which featured the student clad in a saree performing the song Dhak Dhak Karne Lagaa, was shot at the university's CC Mehta auditorium during the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) Sanskar Sangam event. It elicited strong emotions when it became popular on social media.

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As she was chastised online for her performance, she quickly posted a video defending herself, claiming she was only dancing on stage in a saree and had not participated in any vulgarity. She agreed that her choice of song might have been a mistake and apologised.

She further claimed that members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) circulated the video for political benefit, and that her social media account was suspended after she shared her side of the incident.

The girl sobbed extensively in the video, claiming that the dispute had harmed her mental health. She questioned why a "ordinary student" was being attacked while more severe concerns were neglected, and she refuted accusations that her actions violated Vadodara's cultural norms.

The event has subsequently developed into a political standoff. Devansh Brahmabhatt, ABVP's Gujarat state general secretary, accused the NSUI and Congress of disseminating the video without the student's permission and disrespecting her dignity. He urged that the Congress issue an apology to the student.

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In response to the claims, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman Nishant Rawal questioned the organisers' participation. He said that since the gathering was organised by the ABVP, its members should have intervened if the song was deemed improper.

"When the programme was organised by the ABVP and such a song was played on stage in their presence, why wasn't it stopped?" Rawal questioned, adding that the viral video raised worries about the message being delivered to the young.