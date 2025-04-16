The NGT has criticized Karnataka for major gaps in waste and sewage management across 316 ULBs. It has demanded a detailed action report by October, highlighting issues with funding, execution, and underutilised facilities.

New Delhi: Highlighting several deficiencies in Karnataka's management of sewage and solid waste, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the state authorities to adopt a more efficient and systematic approach to waste management across all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), ensuring quicker and more effective implementation.

After reviewing the existing shortcomings, the tribunal directed that the next Action Taken Report (ATR) should outline specific measures taken to address gaps in each Urban Local Body (ULB) and resolve inconsistencies observed in various cities, including Badami, Bellary, Bidar, Mangaluru, Davangere, Hubli-Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mysuru, and others. Additionally, since no financial allocations for liquid and solid waste management in individual ULBs have been disclosed, the tribunal instructed that the upcoming report must provide details on funding distribution, along with timelines for utilising these resources to bridge existing gaps.

The bench, led by Tribunal Chairman Justice Prakash Shrivastava, observed that despite receiving regular reports over the past two years, the state has yet to develop a concrete, executable plan to address gaps in solid and liquid waste management. Existing facilities have not been utilised effectively to expedite the finalisation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs).

Given the uniform challenges faced by all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in terms of funding and technical requirements, no structured execution plans have been formulated. Additionally, there has been no discussion on adopting successful strategies from ULBs that have made substantial progress. The tribunal emphasised the need for the state to establish a centralised mechanism for assigning work to agencies, rather than having each ULB independently struggle to select contractors.

The tribunal noted concerns regarding solid waste management, highlighting a significant gap between waste generation and processing across Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). Of the total 12,701 tons per day (TPD) of waste produced in 316 ULBs, only 10,031 TPD is being processed, leaving a shortfall of 2,670 TPD. Among 315 ULBs, the processing deficit stands at 1,402 TPD, with gaps of 881 TPD in dry waste management, 219 TPD in wet waste handling, and 302 TPD for construction and demolition (C&D) waste.

The bench observed that some ULBs in Karnataka have achieved 100% waste processing and emphasized the need for explicit disclosure regarding any remaining legacy waste in these areas. Notable ULBs with full waste processing include Boragaon, Gokak, Basettihalli, Bhakli, Sulia, Mysuru, and others.

Regarding the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the tribunal highlighted a substantial gap of 3,000 TPD in processing Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste, which has led to improper disposal in quarries or lined landfills. Additionally, BBMP is still working on closing the gap in wet waste processing, with tendering and ongoing projects aiming to address 845 TPD of wet waste.

The tribunal further pointed out inefficiencies in utilising processed dry waste, with minimal amounts being sent for co-processing in cement plants. It called for a detailed report that quantifies the proper utilisation and disposal of dry waste, identifying relevant end-users.

The tribunal highlighted significant shortcomings in sewage management, noting a substantial gap of 2,068.47 million litres per day (MLD) between sewage generation and treatment across 316 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). Additionally, there is no detailed disclosure regarding the treatment and disposal of 380 MLD handled by private institutions and operators. The tribunal has directed that performance details of these Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) be provided in accordance with Consent to Operate (CTO) conditions.

In 315 ULBs, the sewage treatment deficit stands at 1,170.93 MLD, while in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the gap is 603.0 MLD.

The tribunal ordered the Karnataka government to submit a fresh Action Taken Report (ATR) addressing all the concerns, with the matter scheduled for review on October 7. The case pertains to the management of solid and liquid waste, as mandated by Supreme Court rulings issued on September 2, 2014, concerning solid waste, and February 22, 2017, regarding sewage management.