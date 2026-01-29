A Bengaluru cab driver’s emotional Reddit post has gone viral, exposing the harsh realities of app-based gig work in India. Long hours, low earnings and physical exhaustion have sparked debate on labour exploitation and platform accountability.

A heartfelt post shared by a Bengaluru cab driver on Reddit has struck a chord with thousands online, shedding light on the harsh realities of app-based driving jobs in India’s gig economy. Detailing physical exhaustion, financial strain and emotional burnout, the anonymous driver’s account has sparked widespread discussion on social media about exploitation, cheap labour and the unseen struggles behind everyday convenience.

Unemployed for nearly one-and-a-half years, the driver said he tried starting a business but failed, which pushed him into loan and credit card debt. With no job opportunities materialising despite repeated attempts, he decided to rent a yellow-board cab at ₹1,500 per day and began driving full-time using ride-hailing platforms such as Uber and Rapido.

Long Hours, Minimal Earnings, Mounting Exhaustion

According to the post, the driver works close to 16 hours a day and earns around ₹4,000 daily. However, after deducting ₹1,500 for car rent, ₹1,200 for CNG fuel and about ₹200 for food and water, he is left with barely ₹1,000 a day. Battling Bengaluru’s relentless traffic, he described constant leg pain, aching knees and severe fatigue, surviving on just six hours of sleep each night.

“I am not even active on social media anymore because there is literally no time,” he wrote, questioning whether such a life can truly be called living.

Pressure From Ride-Hailing Apps And Rating Systems

The driver also criticised the functioning of ride-hailing apps, calling them “demons” that thrive on speed and constant availability. He explained that drivers have only five to six seconds to accept a ride request before it is assigned to someone else. Missing an order results in a drop in performance ratings, which directly affects future earnings.

The mental toll, he said, is immense. Constant monitoring of the mobile phone, tired eyes navigating traffic for 14 to 15 hours, worrying about customers cancelling rides midway to pick-up, and finishing the day by washing the car, refuelling and standing in long queues, all add to the exhaustion.

Reflecting on the larger picture, the driver noted that lakhs of people across Bengaluru and India endure similar conditions daily, unable to save money and risking their health and safety just to survive.

“Cheap labour is why others can enjoy privilege. Either be the exploiter or be exploited,” he wrote.

The post resonated deeply with readers, triggering an emotional response across Reddit.

How Did Social Media React?

One user commented: “That sounds like a tough gig! I have nothing to say except, you will get through this. This too shall pass...”

Second user commented: “ Hope everyone gets to read this. We take people who do these jobs for granted.In every line you wrote, I could feel both the mental and physical pain.Life is unfair, to the unprivileged and the privileged who gets to hear these stories and can't do anything.Be kind.”

Third user commented: “After using my scooty for a daily commute of 30kms i realized their hardship. Lately I have started giving tips to the drivers, delivery boys after only if they are being honest and polite. Even though it's a small amount of 10-15rs.”

A Stark Reminder Behind Everyday Convenience

The viral Reddit post has reignited conversations about fair wages, humane working hours and accountability of gig platforms. As millions rely on cab drivers and delivery workers every day, the driver’s raw confession serves as a reminder of the human cost behind app-based convenience, a reality often overlooked in the rush of modern urban life.