Nelamangala accident: CCTV footage reveals moment of tragic collision that claimed six lives (WATCH)

The police accelerated their investigation into a road accident in which a family of six was tragically crushed under a steel-laden truck at Nelamangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Karnataka. The truck driver claimed that he swerved towards the road divider to avoid a collision with a car that was ahead of his vehicle, which led to the fatal incident.

The authorities stated that they are reviewing CCTV footage related to the death of a software company owner and his family in the accident that occurred on Saturday.

According to police, the truck driver was unaware that his vehicle had crushed an SUV, resulting in the deaths of six people.

A senior police officer confirmed that a Deputy Superintendent of Police is leading the investigation, with a thorough inquiry being conducted to determine the exact cause of the accident. CCTV footage from cameras installed around the accident site is also being examined as part of the investigation.

"A DYSP rank officer is investigating the case. We are also doing a case study, keeping in mind the road safety aspects as well. At this stage, we do not want to reveal any details which would further hamper the probe," a senior police officer said.

Chandram Yegapagol (48), the managing director of IAST Software Solutions, was traveling with his family in his Volvo car to Vijayapura on Saturday when tragedy struck.

The container truck, carrying 26 tonnes of steel from Jindal Steel and Power, was en route to Bengaluru.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck's front wheel climbed over the road divider after hitting it, causing the vehicle to overturn. Yegapagol’s family was trapped inside the car and crushed.

The bodies of six people, including two children, were retrieved from the mangled car with the assistance of a crane. Police had to use gas cutters to cut open the flattened vehicle to extract the victims.

Yegapagol was originally from Morbagi village in Jath Taluk, Sangli district, Maharashtra, where the last rites were performed on Sunday.

The truck driver, Arif, from Jharkhand, who was hospitalized with injuries from the accident, spoke to reporters, stating that he was traveling at 40 km/h. He claimed that a blue car ahead of him was responsible for the accident.

"The driver of the blue colour car applied sudden brake and I lost control of my vehicle. To save the car, I turned the steering wheels towards the road divider on the right. But then I saw another car and steered left again. Due to this, the steel laden container fell," Arif said.

However, the police declined to comment on his statement, stating that the matter is still under investigation and releasing any information could hinder their inquiry.

