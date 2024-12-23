Nelamangala accident: Truck driver claims he lost control while trying to avoid colliding with car ahead

The driver of the truck involved in the deadly accident in Bengaluru's Nelamangala, which claimed six lives, stated on Monday that he swerved his vehicle towards the road divider to avoid colliding with a car ahead of him, resulting in the crash.

The driver of the truck involved in the deadly accident in Bengaluru's Nelamangala, which claimed six lives, stated on Monday that he swerved his vehicle towards the road divider to avoid colliding with a car ahead of him, resulting in the crash.

However, police have declined to provide further details on the investigation, citing concerns that releasing information could interfere with their inquiry.

A Deputy Superintendent of Police is leading the investigation, and authorities have confirmed that a thorough probe is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident. As part of the investigation, CCTV footage from cameras around the accident site is also being reviewed.

"A DYSP rank officer is investigating the case. We are also doing a case study, keeping in mind the road safety aspects as well. At this stage, we do not want to reveal any details which would further hamper the probe," a senior police officer said.

Speaking to reporters, Arif, the Jharkhand-based truck driver who was hospitalized with injuries from the accident, claimed that a car was ahead of his truck and that he was driving at a speed of 40 km/h.

"The car driver applied sudden brakes and I lost control of my vehicle. To save the car, I turned the steering wheels towards the road divider on the right. But then I saw another car, and took a left again. Due to this, the container which was loaded with steel fell," he added.

Police said the truck driver was unaware that an SUV had been crushed beneath his vehicle, leading to the deaths of six family members.

The accident took place last Saturday at Nelamangala, near Talekere, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The family was en route to Vijayapura.

