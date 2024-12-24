Karnataka: Youth injured after tyre explosion hurls him into the air in Koteshwara; WATCH viral CCTV footage

A 19-year-old youth was injured in a tyre explosion at a vehicle workshop in Koteshwara, Udupi district, Karnataka on December 21.

First Published Dec 24, 2024, 12:09 PM IST

A 19-year-old youth was injured in a tyre explosion at a vehicle workshop in Koteshwara, Udupi district, Karnataka on December 21. The incident occurred when a private school bus's tyre was brought in for patching and was being inflated by the youth.

The explosion, which occurred due to the pressure during inflation, hurled the young man into the air, causing him to sustain injuries. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Mangaluru for treatment, where his condition is currently stable.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at a nearby shop. The video, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the force of the explosion and the aftermath.

Authorities have not yet registered a formal case, but an investigation into the incident is underway. Local police are looking into the circumstances that led to the tyre explosion and the safety measures at the vehicle workshop.

Further details on the youth's identity and the extent of his injuries have not been released.

