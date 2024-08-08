Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ‘NDA government is against minorities’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah speaks on WAQF Act amendment

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized the NDA government’s proposed WAQF Board law amendment as anti-secular and draconian. He accused the BJP of opposing social justice and constitutional values, dismissing related complaints as baseless and unsupported.

    NDA government faces criticism from CM Siddaramaiah over WAQF Act amendment vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 5:36 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 5:36 PM IST

    In a sharp rebuke, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized the NDA government’s recent move to amend the WAQF Board property law. Speaking to the media upon his arrival at Mysore's Mandakalli airport today, Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of being "anti-secular" and claimed that the party has historically opposed social justice initiatives.

    The Chief Minister’s comments came in response to a question about the controversial bill introduced by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on August 8. The bill seeks to amend the WAQF Board law, leading to immediate backlash from opposition MPs who denounced it as "unconstitutional" and "draconian."

    'Waqf Board Bill doesn't take but give rights': Kiren Rijiju counters Opposition in Parliament

    Siddaramaiah expressed strong opposition to the proposed legislation, which aims to rename the WAQF Board law to the Unified WAQF Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act. The bill proposes significant changes, including the creation of a Central WAQF Council and state WAQF Boards that would feature representatives from both Muslim women and non-Muslims. It also suggests empowering District Collectors to decide whether properties are WAQF assets or government land.

    Centre tables Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha, Opposition decries as anti-constitutional

    "This move by the BJP is a clear attack on secular values and social justice," Siddaramaiah stated. "The party has consistently failed to support constitutional principles, and this bill is just another example of their communal agenda."

    In response to a complaint from social activist Sneha Mahi Krishna regarding Siddaramaiah, the Chief Minister dismissed the allegations, asserting, "We are equipped to handle such false claims. These attempts to bring false cases against us will not deter us."

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra speaks about father on MUDA land allotment scam vkp

    ‘Delhi High Command has cleared father’s name in MUDA scam’: K’taka CM’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah

    Priest offers puja to accused actor Darshan photo beside deity in Vijayanagar Basaveshwar temple outrage erupts vkp

    Karnataka: Outrage erupts as another priest offers puja to accused actor Darshan's photo in Vijayanagar temple

    Private complaint filed against CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru court over MUDA scam case vkp

    BREAKING: Private complaint filed against CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru court over MUDA scam case

    Karnataka Ban on Hogenakkal Falls lifted as tourist numbers plummet due to monsoon impact vkp

    Karnataka: Ban on Hogenakkal Falls lifted as tourist numbers plummet due to monsoon impact

    Karnataka High Court advises BBMP to penalize those neglecting Dengue prevention in Bengaluru vkp

    Karnataka HC advises BBMP to penalize those neglecting Dengue prevention in Bengaluru

    Recent Stories

    Breastfeeding benefits Here's how mother's milk can help infant's immune system RBA

    Breastfeeding benefits: Here's how mothers' milk can help infant’s immune system

    Reduce uric acid naturally: Food items to avoid in your diet dmn

    Reduce uric acid naturally: Food items to avoid in your diet

    5 Things You Should Do to Become Wealthy on the Lion's Gate Portal AJR EAI

    5 Things You Should Do to Become Wealthy on the Lion's Gate Portal

    Vinesh Phogat disqualified Know what is water weight management in athletes RBA

    Vinesh Phogat disqualified: Know what is water weight management in athletes

    Swimming Paris Olympics 2024: Who is Luana Alonso, Paraguayan swimmer kicked out of Olympic village scr

    Paris Olympics 2024: Who is Luana Alonso, Paraguayan swimmer kicked out of Olympic village

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon