Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Waqf Board Bill doesn't take but give rights': Kiren Rijiju counters Opposition in Parliament

    A notable feature of the new bill is the inclusion of women members in both state waqf boards and the central council. Rijiju highlighted that this provision aims to bring greater inclusivity to the management of waqf properties.

    Waqf Board Bill doesn't take but give rights': Kiren Rijiju counters Opposition in Parliament AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 4:44 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 4:44 PM IST

    Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday (August 8) addressed the Lok Sabha regarding the Waqf Board Amendment Bill, 2024, which has faced significant opposition. Critics have labelled the bill as "unconstitutional" and an infringement on religious freedoms. However, Rijiju, who serves as the Minority Affairs Minister, asserted that the bill is designed to enhance the rights of those who have been marginalised rather than infringe on anyone's liberties.

    Speaking for nearly an hour, Rijiju stressed that the bill does not encroach upon the freedoms guaranteed to religious institutions under Articles 25 to 30 of the Constitution. He highlighted that the bill's primary aim is to rectify existing issues surrounding waqf lands and to ensure that the management of these properties is more transparent and equitable.

    INDIA bloc walks out of Rajya Sabha after denied discussion on Vinesh Phogat's Olympic disqualification

    A notable feature of the new bill is the inclusion of women members in both state waqf boards and the central council. Rijiju highlighted that this provision aims to bring greater inclusivity to the management of waqf properties.

    The Minister also addressed concerns about the inheritance of waqf lands, noting that current regulations sometimes prevent children from inheriting property due to the lands being classified as waqf. Rijiju cited a specific case where municipal land was incorrectly designated as waqf property, a scenario the new bill seeks to address.

    Further defending the bill, Rijiju claimed that the government has received numerous complaints about illegal encroachments and transfers of waqf lands, with allegations of "mafia" involvement. He also refuted claims by the Opposition that there was a lack of consultation before the bill's introduction, stating that extensive consultations occurred at multiple levels, including with state governments, Waqf board chairmen, and other stakeholders since 2015.

    RBI monetary policy update: UPI tax payment limit increased to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra speaks about father on MUDA land allotment scam vkp

    ‘Delhi High Command has cleared father’s name in MUDA scam’: K’taka CM’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah

    Kerala: Farmer ends life in Palakkad Nenmara Soman due to financial crisis, crop failure anr

    Kerala: Farmer ends life in Palakkad due to financial crisis, crop failure

    Priest offers puja to accused actor Darshan photo beside deity in Vijayanagar Basaveshwar temple outrage erupts vkp

    Karnataka: Outrage erupts as another priest offers puja to accused actor Darshan's photo in Vijayanagar temple

    Private complaint filed against CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru court over MUDA scam case vkp

    BREAKING: Private complaint filed against CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru court over MUDA scam case

    Centre tables Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha, Opposition decries as anti-constitutional AJR

    Centre tables Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha, Opposition decries as anti-constitutional

    Recent Stories

    Japan earthquake: 6 times the country faced massive tremors RKK

    Japan earthquake: 6 times the country faced massive tremors

    6 foods that cause severe hair loss anr

    6 foods that cause severe hair loss

    Union Budget 2024: Industry experts weigh in on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's proposals RBA

    Union Budget 2024: Industry experts weigh in on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's proposals

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra speaks about father on MUDA land allotment scam vkp

    ‘Delhi High Command has cleared father’s name in MUDA scam’: K’taka CM’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah

    Ranbir Kapoor's DELETED cockpit scene from Sandeep Vanga Reddy's 'Animal' goes VIRAL - WATCH ATG

    Ranbir Kapoor's DELETED cockpit scene from Sandeep Vanga Reddy's 'Animal' goes VIRAL - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon