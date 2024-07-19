Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    NH 75 blocked as heavy rains in Karnataka cause traffic disruptions; Check new routes here

    Heavy rainfall in the Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district has caused multiple landslides on the Shiradi Ghat stretch, severely affecting traffic flow. Numerous vehicles remain stranded, and local police are actively rerouting traffic to manage the situation.

    First Published Jul 19, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

    Heavy rains have led to multiple landslides along National Highway 75 in Karnataka, the critical route connecting Bengaluru to Mangaluru. Reports incident that these landslides have left several vehicles stranded and caused significant traffic disruptions. The landslides, which have been primarily triggered by intense rainfall lashing central and coastal Karnataka, have forced authorities to implement traffic diversions.

    Currently, the restoration work is underway on NH 75. Vehicles travelling from Hassan to Bengaluru are being rerouted to Mysuru and Madikeri to avoid congestion. Heavy vehicles have also been halted at Charmadi Ghat to ensure safety.

    No FASTag on windshield? Prepare to pay double the toll on national highways

    Tourists have been cautioned about potential hazards, with authorities warning that the heavy rains are likely to continue for the next four days.

    One notable incident on NH 75 involved a vehicle being trapped in a landslide near Doddathappale village along the Shiradi Ghat section. Fortunately, local villagers promptly rescued the occupants.

    National Highway 275, connecting Sampaje and Madikeri, has also been closed due to the risk of potential landslides and rockfalls. As a precautionary measure, the highway will be closed daily from 8 pm to 6 am until July 22.

    Landslide at Karnataka NH 66: Malayali driver yet to be found 4 days since incident

    Earlier this week, the severe weather conditions claimed four lives and left three others missing after a massive landslide in Uttar Kannada district. The landslide caused significant damage, including the collapse of four houses in Ulliver village and the washing away of several vehicles. Around 1,500 people living along the banks of the overflowing Gangavalli River have been relocated to safer areas.

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
