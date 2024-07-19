Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    No FASTag on windshield? Prepare to pay double the toll on national highways

    Vehicles without a FASTag sticker cause unnecessary delays at toll plazas and charging double the fee will help to make toll operations more efficient, the ministry of road transport and highways said while justifying the decision.

    No FASTag on windshield? Prepare to pay double the toll on national highways gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 19, 2024, 10:11 AM IST

    The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Thursday that the NHAI has given recommendations to collect double the user charge from such defaulters entering the toll lanes, in an effort to discourage users of national roads from purposefully failing to install FASTag on their vehicles' windscreens. According to the government, the failure to apply the FASTag to the windscreen causes needless delays at toll booths, inconveniencing other drivers on the national highway system.

    MoRTH said in a statement that "all User Fee Collection Agencies and Concessionaires have been issued detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to charge double user fee in case of non-affixation of FASTag on the front windscreen." The information will also be prominently displayed at all user fee plazas, informing highway travellers about the penalties for non-compliance of entering a toll lane without a fixed FASTag on the front windshield.

    In addition, at the fee plaza of the non-affixed FASTag instances, CCTV video containing the vehicle registration number (VRN) will be captured.

    According to the statement, "this will help in maintaining proper record regarding the fee charged and presence of the vehicle in the toll lane." The National Highways Authority of India seeks to implement the standard procedural instructions for FASTag affixation to the front windscreen of the allocated vehicle from the inside, in compliance with previously established norms.

    Any FASTag that is not affixed on the assigned vehicle as per standard process is not entitled to carry out electronic toll collection (ETC) transactions at a user fee plaza and will have to pay double the toll fee as well as can be duly blacklisted. 

    “Issuer banks have also been directed to ensure fixation of the FASTag to the assigned vehicle on the front windshield at the time of issuance from various Point-of-Sale (POS),” the ministry said.

    According to the National Highway Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, the NHAI is responsible for collecting user fees on national highways. Currently, user fees are collected at around 1,000 toll plazas nationwide for about 45,000 km of national roads and motorways.

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2024, 10:11 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Lorry driver from Kerala feared missing in landslide in Shirur national highway anr

    Landslide at Karnataka NH 66: Malayali driver yet to be found 4 days since incident

    Bangladesh protests on quota system reservation: Death toll Protestors set TV station on fire [WATCH] anr

    Bangladesh protests: Death toll rises to 30; Protestors set TV station on fire [WATCH]

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD sounds orange alert in 4 districts; Holiday for schools in 5 districts today july 19 2024 anr

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD sounds orange alert in 4 districts; Holiday for schools in 5 districts today

    Supreme Court orders NTA to publish NEET-UG result, ensuring anonymity of students AJR

    Supreme Court orders NTA to publish NEET-UG result, ensuring anonymity of students

    Food services halted at 11 Indira Canteens in Bengaluru due to unpaid bills AJR

    Food services halted at 11 Indira Canteens in Bengaluru due to unpaid bills

    Recent Stories

    Infosys to Tech Mahindra: Stocks to watch on July 19 RKK

    Infosys to Tech Mahindra: Stocks to watch on July 19

    Hardik Pandya to Dinesh Kartik: Indian cricketers who got divorced RKK

    Hardik Pandya to Dinesh Kartik: Indian cricketers who got divorced

    Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic divorce reason OUT RBA

    Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic divorce reason OUT

    Karnataka: Lorry driver from Kerala feared missing in landslide in Shirur national highway anr

    Landslide at Karnataka NH 66: Malayali driver yet to be found 4 days since incident

    Gold rate on July 19: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city gcw

    Gold rate on July 19: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon