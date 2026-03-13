In Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, three-and-a-half-year-old Anand tragically died after a toffee got stuck in his throat. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was declared brought dead, leaving his family devastated.

In a heartbreaking incident from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, a three-and-a-half-year-old boy has died after a toffee got stuck in his throat. The tragedy happened when the boy was eating the candy he had brought from a shop with his sister.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Boy struggled desperately before dying

The family in Mainpuri is in deep shock after this incident. The little boy, Anand, started struggling to breathe as soon as the toffee got lodged in his throat. His panicked parents rushed him to the district hospital, but it was too late. Doctors there declared him brought dead, leaving the family completely shattered.

Anand had gone to the shop with his sister

Anand, who was the son of Manish from Chhachha village in the Bhogaon Kotwali area, had gone to a local kirana store with his 7-year-old sister, Shagun, to buy some namkeen. Their father, Manish, was also present at the shop at that time.

Related Articles Telangana: Two students on way to exam killed in truck accident

Also read: Telangana: Two students on way to exam killed in truck accident

He insisted his father buy him the toffee

When Anand saw his father there, he started insisting on getting a chocolate. Like any parent, Manish gave in to his son's wish and bought him the toffee. A thrilled Anand returned home with his treat. But his happiness was short-lived. Back at home, while he was eating the candy, it accidentally got stuck in his throat.

Boy's condition worsened as toffee got stuck

The moment the toffee got stuck, Anand started having trouble breathing. Seeing him writhing in pain, the family got terrified. They immediately rushed him to the hospital, but by then, it was all over. Anand was the youngest of three children and was adored by everyone in the family.

After the incident, the family performed the child's last rites without informing the police. This untimely death has plunged the entire village into grief.

Also read: Ballari Tragic Accident: Grandfather, Granddaughter Killed After Bike Skids on Ragi, Lorry Runs Over Them