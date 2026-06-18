A woman in Haveri's Shiggavi taluk applied for her late mother's death certificate but got her own instead. Due to this massive official blunder, Shivagangavva has lost all her government benefits and is now struggling.

Haveri: In another shocking case of official negligence from Haveri, an elderly woman is suffering because the district administration has declared her 'dead'. This isn't a one-off incident. Just a few months ago, a data entry operator at the Ranebennur Tahsildar's office in the same district made a similar mistake. A man who applied for his wife's death certificate was given his own, leaving him to run from pillar to post to prove he was alive.

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In that case, Topanagouda Gubbi from Shiragambi village lost his wife, Mallamma, on 12-08-2021. He applied for her death certificate for official records. But instead of his wife's name, the certificate was printed with his name on it. This error reportedly came to light five years after it was made.

Another Similar Incident

Now, another woman is facing the same nightmare. All her government benefits have been stopped because she has been declared dead on paper. The woman, in tears, told the media that because her death certificate was issued instead of her mother's, she has lost all government support. This incident took place in Shiggavi taluk of Haveri district.

Shivagangavva Talalli, a resident of Attigeri village, recently lost her mother, Shankravva Meelli. As an elderly woman herself, Shivagangavva applied for her mother's death certificate. However, in a major screw-up by the Shiggavi taluk administration and Attigeri village officials, they created a death certificate in the name of the living daughter, Shivagangavva.

She had no idea about this blunder. The truth came out only when she went to the bank to withdraw money and was told she couldn't. That's when she discovered the certificate that claimed she was dead.

Cut Off From Government Benefits

Shivagangavva has now been cut off from all government schemes. Her Aadhaar and ration cards are invalid. The old-age pension she was receiving, and even her late husband's pension, have been cancelled. She is left with no ration and no money.

Shivagangavva and her family immediately reported the issue to the Gram Panchayat officials, but they say the problem hasn't been fixed. The residents of Attigeri village and the woman's family are extremely angry and are demanding immediate action to correct the mistake.