A massive fire broke out in the Katehda forest in Rajouri, J&K. Locals helped the Forest Department and Forest Protection Force control the blaze. An official has appealed for public help as a heatwave and dry spell increase fire incidents.

A massive fire broke out in the Katehda forest area of the Lamberi Forest Range within the Nowshera division of the Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. Forest Department officials and personnel of the Forest Protection Force (FPF) said that the locals helped to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading to adjoining forest compartments.

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Official Appeals for Public Cooperation

Forest Conservator, West Circle, Rajouri, Sat Pal, requested the people to cooperate with the Forest Department as the forest fire incidents have been increasing. "I want to appeal to all residents of the Rajouri district, including our employees, security personnel, and government staff, to assist the department and take personal initiative. Whenever a forest fire occurs, please try to extinguish it immediately. The initial few minutes are the most critical in such situations. Often, due to the remote and hilly terrain, it takes time for reinforcements and firefighting teams to reach the site," he said.

Heatwave and Difficult Terrain Hamper Efforts

The incident comes amid an ongoing heatwave and prolonged dry spell that have led to a sharp increase in forest fire incidents across Rajouri district. The difficult terrain and dense forest cover are posing challenges to firefighting teams engaged in the operation.

Forest Department teams, assisted by local residents and volunteers, are making continuous efforts to contain the fire and minimise damage to forest resources and wildlife.

Authorities have appealed to the public to remain vigilant and avoid any activities that could trigger forest fires, as dry vegetation and high temperatures continue to increase the risk. The situation is being closely monitored, and firefighting operations are underway to bring the blaze under control.

Recent Fire Incidents

Earlier this month, a forest fire that broke out in the hills near Katra was brought under control after intensive firefighting operations by multiple agencies. (ANI)