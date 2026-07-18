A contractor in Mysuru was allegedly kidnapped by a four-member gang, driven around the city overnight and robbed of gold jewellery and cash. The accused later threatened to kill him unless he paid ₹40 lakh, following which ₹16 lakh was allegedly handed over. Police have launched an investigation.

A shocking kidnapping case, resembling a crime movie plot, has come to light in Mysuru. A gang of four men allegedly kidnapped a contractor, drove him around the city throughout the night, and robbed him of lakhs of rupees and gold jewellery. The incident took place on July 15 but was reported late after the victim was allegedly threatened with serious consequences if he approached the police.

What Exactly Happened?

The victim, identified as Ramu, is a contractor from Muddegowdana Doddi village in Mysuru taluk. On the evening of July 15, Ramu was returning home from his farm when a gang of four men allegedly intercepted him.

The accused reportedly forced him into their car, blindfolded him and drove him around different parts of Mysuru throughout the night.

To avoid suspicion, the kidnappers allegedly forced Ramu to call his wife from his mobile phone and tell her that he had urgent work and would not be returning home that night.

Kidnappers Threaten Victim With ₹9 Lakh Murder Contract

After abducting him, the gang allegedly took away Ramu’s 30-gram gold chain, two gold rings weighing 10 grams each and ₹50,000 in cash.

The accused then allegedly assaulted him and threatened to kill him, claiming that they had received ₹9 lakh as a contract to murder him. They demanded ₹40 lakh from him, warning him of serious consequences if he failed to pay.

Fearing for his life, Ramu reportedly told them that he could not arrange ₹40 lakh but could manage ₹16 lakh.

₹16 Lakh Collected Through Brother-In-Law

The kidnappers allegedly agreed to accept the lower amount and forced Ramu to call his wife again. He was instructed to ask her to hand over ₹16 lakh to his brother-in-law, Suresh, claiming that it was required for a business transaction.

Suresh reportedly arranged the money and brought it as instructed. The gang had allegedly sent one of its members, wearing a black shirt, to collect the cash near Nandagunda Bridge.

After receiving the money, the accused reportedly drove Ramu around for another hour before abandoning him at an unknown location and fleeing.

Before leaving, they allegedly warned him against approaching the police, threatening to kill him. This threat reportedly delayed the reporting of the incident.

Police Launch Manhunt

A case has been registered at the Varuna Police Station in Mysuru. Mysuru Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallikarjun Baladandi visited the spot and recorded details from Ramu.

The police have formed three special teams to trace the accused. Investigators are currently analysing mobile network data and CCTV footage to identify and arrest the kidnappers.