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Karnataka: Kalyana Karnataka Transport Bus Seized In Koppal Over Unpaid Compensation
A KKRTC bus from Koppal depot was seized following a court order after the transport company failed to provide compensation to the family of an accident victim. The action was taken as authorities enforced the court’s directive.
Court Orders Seizure Of Bus Over Pending Compensation
A Kalyana Karnataka Transport Corporation (KKRTC) bus was seized following a court order after the transport corporation failed to provide compensation to the family of a person who died in an accident.
The incident took place in Kudligi, where court officials, along with lawyers representing the victim’s family, seized the bus as per the court’s directions.
The action was taken after the compensation amount awarded to the deceased person's family remained unpaid. Acting on the court order, court staff and legal representatives carried out the seizure, highlighting the issue of pending compensation.
The incident has drawn attention to the importance of ensuring timely payment of compensation awarded by courts.
Accident Involving Transport Bus And Tata Ace Auto
On November 10, 2019, Nagappa (55), a resident of Kaysanakeri village in Kudligi taluk, was travelling from Hospet to Kudligi in a Tata Ace auto. Near Shivapura village, a transport bus belonging to the Koppal depot, which was travelling from Kudligi to Hospet, collided with the auto.
The collision resulted in Nagappa’s death, following which his family sought compensation through legal proceedings.
The case later led to the court ordering the seizure of the transport bus due to non-payment of the awarded compensation.
Court Directs Transport Company To Compensate Family
Nagappa, a native of Kaysanakeri, died in the accident while travelling in an auto.
Following the incident, a case was registered at the Kudligi police station based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s wife, Kotramma.
After hearing the case, the court directed the transport company to provide appropriate compensation to the victim’s family.
Court Issues Final Order Over Pending Compensation
Despite the court’s order, the transport company delayed the payment of compensation. Due to the delay, the court issued a final order to seize the bus.
Following the court’s direction, the authorities took possession of the bus.
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