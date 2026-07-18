A Kalyana Karnataka Transport Corporation (KKRTC) bus was seized following a court order after the transport corporation failed to provide compensation to the family of a person who died in an accident.

The incident took place in Kudligi, where court officials, along with lawyers representing the victim’s family, seized the bus as per the court’s directions.

The action was taken after the compensation amount awarded to the deceased person's family remained unpaid. Acting on the court order, court staff and legal representatives carried out the seizure, highlighting the issue of pending compensation.

The incident has drawn attention to the importance of ensuring timely payment of compensation awarded by courts.