Mysuru City Corporation has installed mirrors on a compound wall near the rural bus stand to deter public urination as part of its Swachh Survekshan cleanliness drive. The unique initiative has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread public reactions.

Mysuru City Corporation is making a strong push to secure the top rank in this year’s Swachh Survekshan, with innovative cleanliness measures across the city. As part of its ongoing efforts to maintain public hygiene, the civic body has launched a unique pilot project that has quickly drawn public attention. Mirrors have been installed along a compound wall on a busy footpath stretch, aimed at discouraging people from urinating or dumping garbage in the area.

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Pilot Project With a Reflective Approach

As part of this experimental initiative, the corporation has installed mirrors on a trial basis on the compound wall of the Government Guest House, located opposite the city’s rural bus stand.

The identified stretch had long been a persistent problem area. Passengers from the bus stand, local residents, and passers-by frequently used the wall for open urination, contributing to unhygienic conditions. The corporation’s new approach relies on behavioural deterrence. The mirrors ensure that anyone engaging in such activity sees their own reflection, while also being visible to people passing by. Authorities hope that this sense of public visibility will discourage the practice.

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LED Lighting Installed For Night Visibility

To ensure effectiveness during nighttime, LED bulbs have also been installed beneath the mirrors. Officials have indicated that if the pilot project proves successful, similar installations may be introduced in other identified hotspots across the city.

Viral Video, And Public Response

A video of the mirror-installed wall has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread reactions from users who have largely appreciated the civic body’s creative approach to tackling a long-standing issue.

Social Media Reactions

One user commented: "Outstanding thinking and real effective solution they have come up with. Kudos! This should be implemented across the country immediately, wherever its needed. Need of the hour everywhere."

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Second user commented: "What a great idea? Hope someone maintains those mirrors, hopefully it won't be covered with dust and pan stains."

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Third user commented: “Well, this is good and will deter those habitual offenders, but then clean urinals must also be present at regular distances for the genuine people.”

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