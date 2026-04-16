Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini announced a two-week special cleanliness drive across all urban local bodies starting May 1, 2026. He highlighted the crucial role of ward committees and public participation in realising the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Haryana to Launch State-Wide Cleanliness Drive

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that a special cleanliness drive will be held in all urban local bodies across the state for two weeks starting May 1, 2026. Apart from this campaign, ward committee members will play a vital role in maintaining cleanliness throughout the year.

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According to an official release, he said that all members must understand their responsibility and work towards achieving the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Swachh Bharat Mission." Wards performing exceptionally well in cleanliness will be ranked and rewarded with incentives.

CM Emphasises Role of Ward Committees and Public

The Chief Minister was interacting with members of newly formed ward committees of urban local bodies through video conferencing from Chandigarh. Congratulating the members, Nayab Singh Saini said that an effective sanitation system is only possible with public participation. He emphasised that unless every individual takes personal responsibility for cleanliness, the mission cannot be accomplished.

Coordination and Complaint Redressal

He urged committee members to coordinate with waste collection contractors in their respective areas and ensure proper route planning so that garbage collection vehicles reach every household on time, the release noted. He also encouraged members to provide suggestions for improving the cleanliness campaign, stating that good suggestions would be considered and implemented.

Describing ward committee members as a bridge between the public and the government, the Chief Minister said that if any official fails to address complaints related to waste collection, a helpline number will be provided at the state headquarters to resolve such issues.

Spreading Public Awareness

Nayab Singh Saini urged members to spread awareness about cleanliness among citizens. He advised them to educate and gently discourage people from littering at undesignated places, noting that gradual behavioural change would lead to greater public participation. He also suggested organising street plays and other cultural activities to promote awareness, the release stated.

Calling upon members to fulfil the pledge of "Mera Ward, Swachh Ward," he said that officials have been directed to resolve their complaints on a priority basis.

A Broader Mandate for Civic Improvement

He also appealed to them to help maintain peace, harmony, and brotherhood among all communities in their respective areas. Additionally, he urged members to bring to the notice of the administration and the government any shortcomings in basic amenities such as public parks, street lights, stadiums, and government hospitals, along with cleanliness issues.

He also encouraged them to assist eligible citizens in availing the benefits of government schemes. (ANI)