Former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash was found murdered at his Bengaluru home. His son alleges that his mother and sister, both suffering from mental health issues, were involved. Police are probing a property dispute as a possible motive.

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, former Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash was brutally murdered at his Bengaluru residence on Saturday evening. The 68-year-old retired officer was found with multiple stab wounds, sparking a high-profile police investigation into the suspected involvement of his wife and daughter.

According to police reports, Om Prakash's wife, Pallavi, is the primary suspect. Their son, Karthikesh, told police that his mother had been threatening to kill his father for some time. He also revealed that both his mother and sister, Kruthi, have been suffering from mental health issues and often engaged in heated arguments with the former DGP.

Due to these threats, Om Prakash had recently shifted to his sister's home. However, two days before the murder, Kruthi allegedly persuaded him to return home against his wishes. On the day of the murder, Karthikesh was at the Karnataka Golf Association in Domlur. He received a distressing call from a neighbour and rushed home, only to find his father lying in a pool of blood with visible injuries. A broken bottle and knife were found near the body.

"My mother, Pallavi, and my sister, Kruthi, have been suffering from depression and used to fight with my father frequently. I strongly suspect that they are involved in the murder of my father,” he said in his complaint.

According to reports, Pallavi allegedly threw chilli powder at Om Prakash, tied him up, assaulted him with a glass bottle, and then fatally stabbed him. After committing the crime, Pallavi reportedly confessed to another policeman’s wife, who then informed her husband. The information was immediately relayed to the police.

Investigators are also examining the role of the couple’s daughter, Kruthi, in the incident. Reports suggest the murder may have been triggered by a long-standing dispute over property. Investigation is underway.