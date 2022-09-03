Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rape-accused Murugha Math seer subjected to medical tests in Chitradurga

    Earlier on Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the state police have been given complete freedom to investigate the sexual abuse case involving Lingayat seer.

    Rape-accused Murugha Math seer subjected to medical tests in Chitradurga AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 3, 2022, 5:30 PM IST

    Chief pontiff of Murugha Math Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who is accused of sexually harassing minor girls, on Saturday underwent various medical tests at the Chitradurga district hospital. The police brought him to the district hospital under tight security from a Deputy Superintendent of Police's office where he is being questioned.

    According to reports, the accused chief pontiff's blood and hair samples were also taken for investigation purposes. After the tests, he would again be taken to the Deputy SP's office for further questioning.

    Also read: Police given full freedom to investigate Karanataka seer sexual abuse case: CM Basavaraj Bommai

    The 64-year-old seer has been remanded to police custody till September 5 by a local court. Sharanaru has been booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly sexually abusing two girls, studying in a school run by the Math and staying in a hostel also belonging to it.

    Earlier on Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the state police have been given complete freedom to investigate the sexual abuse case involving Lingayat seer.

    Also read: Sexual abuse case: Murugha Math seer arrested by Karnataka police

    Speaking to reporters at Mangaluru, CM Bommai avoided commenting on allegations regarding the "delay" in the arrest of the seer.

    "There is no need to respond to all these talks. I have already said that everything will happen in accordance with the law. It is not right to comment on the case at the present situation," he said.

    Also read: Trouble mounts for rape-accused Lingayat seer; Math students moved to govt dormitory

    On Thursday night, the pontiff of one of the most prominent and influential Lingayat Maths in the state was questioned by police for several hours. Meanwhile, protests have taken place in various parts of the state by some women groups demanding stringent punishment against the pontiff.

    Last Updated Sep 3, 2022, 5:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral video: Woman narrowly escapes as car rams over an autorickshaw - gps

    Viral video: Woman narrowly escapes as car rams over an autorickshaw

    Chinese loan apps case: Enforcement Directorate raids Razorpay, Paytm and Cashfree offices in Bengaluru AJR

    Chinese loan apps case: ED raids Razorpay, Paytm and Cashfree offices in Bengaluru

    New Madhya Pradesh school policy mandates one 'bag-less' day for students

    New Madhya Pradesh school policy mandates one 'bag-less' day for students

    IIT Delhi slashes tuition fee of new MTech batch by 30 per cent

    IIT-Delhi slashes tuition fee of new MTech batch by 30 per cent

    'Historic day for India': PM Modi on his feeling while on board INS Vikrant AJR

    Words won't describe... PM recalls feeling proud on board INS Vikrant

    Recent Stories

    Viral video: Woman narrowly escapes as car rams over an autorickshaw - gps

    Viral video: Woman narrowly escapes as car rams over an autorickshaw

    Sexy Bhojpuri video Namrata Malla seduces Khesari Lal Yadav as Paro drb

    Sexy Bhojpuri video: Namrata Malla seduces Khesari Lal Yadav as ‘Paro’

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Sourav Ganguly pulls out of India Maharajas vs World Giants tie-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Sourav Ganguly pulls out of India Maharajas vs World Giants tie

    Chinese loan apps case: Enforcement Directorate raids Razorpay, Paytm and Cashfree offices in Bengaluru AJR

    Chinese loan apps case: ED raids Razorpay, Paytm and Cashfree offices in Bengaluru

    AIFF Elections 2022: Shaji Prabhakaran appointed general secretary; Sunando Dhar retained as deputy-ayh

    AIFF Elections 2022: Shaji Prabhakaran appointed general secretary; Sunando Dhar retained as deputy

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon