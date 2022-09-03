Rape-accused Murugha Math seer subjected to medical tests in Chitradurga

Earlier on Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the state police have been given complete freedom to investigate the sexual abuse case involving Lingayat seer.

Chief pontiff of Murugha Math Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who is accused of sexually harassing minor girls, on Saturday underwent various medical tests at the Chitradurga district hospital. The police brought him to the district hospital under tight security from a Deputy Superintendent of Police's office where he is being questioned.

According to reports, the accused chief pontiff's blood and hair samples were also taken for investigation purposes. After the tests, he would again be taken to the Deputy SP's office for further questioning.

Also read: Police given full freedom to investigate Karanataka seer sexual abuse case: CM Basavaraj Bommai

The 64-year-old seer has been remanded to police custody till September 5 by a local court. Sharanaru has been booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly sexually abusing two girls, studying in a school run by the Math and staying in a hostel also belonging to it.

Earlier on Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the state police have been given complete freedom to investigate the sexual abuse case involving Lingayat seer.

Also read: Sexual abuse case: Murugha Math seer arrested by Karnataka police

Speaking to reporters at Mangaluru, CM Bommai avoided commenting on allegations regarding the "delay" in the arrest of the seer.

"There is no need to respond to all these talks. I have already said that everything will happen in accordance with the law. It is not right to comment on the case at the present situation," he said.

Also read: Trouble mounts for rape-accused Lingayat seer; Math students moved to govt dormitory

On Thursday night, the pontiff of one of the most prominent and influential Lingayat Maths in the state was questioned by police for several hours. Meanwhile, protests have taken place in various parts of the state by some women groups demanding stringent punishment against the pontiff.