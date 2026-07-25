Bengaluru Police have arrested two members of a five-man gang accused of robbing BMTC passengers using a 'vomiting' ruse to secure window seats. The suspects allegedly stole cash and valuables before fleeing. Police are searching for three more accused.

The next time a fellow passenger on a BMTC bus claims to feel nauseous and requests your window seat, think twice before agreeing. The Vidhana Soudha Police have arrested two members of a five-member gang that allegedly targeted unsuspecting commuters using this deceptive tactic. The accused would ask passengers to exchange seats on the pretext of feeling like vomiting and, amid the resulting commotion, allegedly steal cash and valuables before fleeing. Police said the gang had been operating on BMTC buses across several parts of Bengaluru and that efforts are under way to trace the remaining three suspects.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mubarak Pasha, 30, from Kengeri, and Anwar Pasha, 55, from JJ Nagar.

The investigation began after a retired employee, Narasimhaiah, lodged a complaint with the police. He had withdrawn his pension amounting to ₹35,000 from a bank when the gang allegedly stole the cash while he was travelling on a BMTC bus. Police officials confirmed the arrests and said efforts are under way to trace the remaining members of the gang.

Gang Targeted Window Seat Passengers

According to the police, the gang earned a living through pickpocketing and routinely travelled together on BMTC buses, specifically targeting passengers seated by the window.

Their method was simple but effective. One gang member would approach a passenger seated by the window, claim to be feeling nauseous, and request a seat exchange. Most passengers, unaware of the scam, would agree.

As soon as the passenger stood up, the remaining gang members would crowd around them, creating the impression that the bus was unusually crowded. Amid the confusion, they would allegedly steal cash, wallets, jewellery, or other valuables from the passenger. The gang would then get off at the next bus stop and disappear.

During questioning, the arrested men reportedly admitted to carrying out similar thefts in areas falling under the jurisdiction of multiple police stations, an official said.

Police Launch Undercover Operation

Following several similar complaints from the Central Division, Deputy Commissioner of Police Akshay Machindra Hake constituted a special four-member team from the Vidhana Soudha Police Station to investigate the case.

The team first collected CCTV footage from BMTC buses and prepared sketches of the suspects based on descriptions provided by the victims.

The officers then went undercover for nearly two weeks, travelling on buses in plain clothes and posing as regular passengers in areas including Shivajinagar, Pulikeshi Nagar, and Benson Town. Their operation led to the arrest of the two suspects in Shivajinagar.

A case has been registered at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station. Further investigation is under way to identify and apprehend the remaining members of the gang, officials said.