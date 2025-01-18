MUDA scam: ED seizes assets worth Rs 300 cr in case against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached over 140 immovable assets worth approximately Rs 300 crore in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in land allotment by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

MUDA scam: ED seizes assets worth Rs 300 cr in case against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 18, 2025, 1:25 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 18, 2025, 1:27 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced on Friday (Jan 17) that it has seized over 140 immovable properties valued at approximately Rs 300 crore in connection with a money laundering case linked to MUDA, which also involves Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others. The asset attachment is part of an ongoing money laundering investigation into alleged land allotment irregularities by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Lucknow: Woman's body found on roadside with multiple injuries; family alleges murder by live-in partner

The federal agency stated that the attached properties are registered under the names of several individuals involved in real estate business and agency work.
"It is alleged that Siddaramaiah (a Congress leader) used his political influence to get compensation for 14 sites in the name of his wife Smt. BM Parvathi in lieu of 3 acres 16 guntas of land acquired by MUDA."

"The land was originally acquired by MUDA for Rs 3,24,700. The compensation in the form of 14 sites at posh locality is worth Rs 56 crore," the agency said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has been questioned by the Lokayukta in connection with the case, has consistently denied any involvement in wrongdoing by him or his family. He has dismissed the allegations as politically motivated, claiming the opposition is "fearful" of him.

The investigation revealed that numerous plots, beyond the 14 allocated to Parvathi, were "illegally" assigned by MUDA as compensation to real estate developers. These developers reportedly sold the plots for substantial profits, generating significant amounts of "unaccounted" cash, according to the findings.

The agency claimed that the profits generated were "laundered" and falsely presented as income from legitimate sources. It further alleged that plots were allocated in the names of "benami and dummy" individuals linked to influential figures and real estate developers. During the raids, incriminating "evidence" was reportedly uncovered, indicating illegal payments to the then MUDA chairman and commissioner in the form of immovable properties, MUDA plots, cash, and other benefits.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka: Dairy staff caught diluting Nandini Milk with water in Chikkaballapur, suspended (WATCH) vkp

Karnataka: Dairy staff caught diluting Nandini Milk with water in Chikkaballapur, suspended (WATCH)

Karnataka: Armed gang loots Rs 15 crore in gold, Rs 5 lakh cash from Ullal bank, caught on CCTV (WATCH) vkp

Karnataka: Armed gang looting gold worth Rs 15 crore, Rs 5 lakh cash from Ullal bank caught on cam (WATCH)

Karnataka court allows ex-MP Prajwal Revanna to view 'obscene' videos evidence in court amid ongoing rape case vkp

Karnataka court allows ex-MP Prajwal Revanna to view 'obscene' videos evidence in court amid ongoing rape case

Bengaluru Metro commuters likely to face 40-42% fare hike, discounts for off-peak hours under discussion vkp

Bengaluru Metro commuters likely to face 40-42% fare hike, discounts for off-peak hours under discussion

Bengaluru Metro's Yellow line delayed again: Trains from Kolkata to arrive late; Techies express frustration vkp

Bengaluru Metro's Yellow line delayed again: Trains from Kolkata to arrive late; Techies express frustration

Recent Stories

Cybersecurity to Data Analytics-5 High-Paying Jobs with Short-Term Certifications RBA

Cybersecurity to Data Analytics-5 High-Paying Jobs with Short-Term Certifications

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar pens emotional note; here's what she wrote RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar pens emotional note; here's what she wrote

Tata Group stocks: IHCL share price to watch on January 20 AJR

Tata Group stocks: IHCL share price to watch on January 20

Kia EV6 Facelift Launched at Auto Expo 2025 know about its battery, new features, improved design and more RBA

Kia EV6 Facelift Launched in India, know about its battery, new features, improved design and more

Duare Sarkar 2025 camp: Avail 37 government services Know when it begins AJR

Duare Sarkar 2025 camp: Avail 37 government services – Know when it begins

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Indian Women Dominate Malaysia with 80-Point Victory

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Indian Women Dominate Malaysia with 80-Point Victory

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Golden Visa in Dubai: Are You Considering Applying for It? WATCH THIS

Gulf Pulse | Golden Visa in Dubai: Are You Considering Applying for It? WATCH THIS

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Top 6 Contestants BATTLE for Trophy! Rajat Dalal Leading with...

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Top 6 Contestants BATTLE for Trophy! Rajat Dalal Leading with...

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as South Korea and USA Men's Team Battle to a Draw With 62-62

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as South Korea and USA Men's Team Battle to a Draw With 62-62

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup: Top Highlights as Nepal Women's Team Outshines Bangladesh 83-24

Kho Kho World Cup: Top Highlights as Nepal Women's Team Outshines Bangladesh 83-24

Video Icon