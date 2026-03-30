From MTR to CTR: Top 10 Must-Try Spots in Bengaluru for World Idli Day
Celebrate World Idli Day by exploring Bengaluru’s top 10 must-try idli spots, from iconic eateries like MTR and CTR to local favourites. Discover where to enjoy soft, authentic idlis that define the city’s beloved South Indian breakfast culture.
A Celebration of Bengaluru’s Idli Tradition
Bengaluru’s breakfast culture is inseparable from idli, a soft, steamed cake made from fermented rice and lentils that has come to define South Indian mornings.
Light, nutritious and comforting, the idli is more than just a dish; it is a daily ritual for many across the city.
From heritage establishments that have stood the test of time to modest neighbourhood eateries serving consistently delightful plates, Bengaluru offers an impressive range of idli experiences.
On the occasion of World Idli Day, here is a carefully curated list of the city’s must-visit idli spots.
Brahmins’ Coffee Bar
Tucked away in Basavanagudi, Brahmins’ Coffee Bar remains one of Bengaluru’s most iconic breakfast destinations.
Known for its no-frills approach, it serves exceptionally soft idlis paired with signature coconut chutney and strong filter coffee.
The early morning queues are a testament to its enduring popularity.
Veena Stores
A beloved institution in Malleshwaram, Veena Stores is famed for its fluffy idlis served with generous helpings of freshly ground chutney.
With its simple setting and consistent quality, it continues to attract loyal patrons day after day.
Mavalli Tiffin Room (MTR)
A cornerstone of Bengaluru’s culinary heritage, Mavalli Tiffin Room is celebrated for introducing the now-famous rava idli. This semolina-based variation offers a richer texture and flavour, often enjoyed with sambar and a drizzle of ghee, making it a must-try for visitors.
Central Tiffin Room (CTR)
While Central Tiffin Room is widely known for its benne dosa, its idlis deserve equal attention. Soft and satisfying, they are typically served with spicy chutney and accompanied by vada, offering a wholesome and hearty breakfast.
Iyer Idli
A quintessential hole-in-the-wall eatery, Iyer Idli has built a loyal following for its melt-in-the-mouth idlis and affordable pricing. Despite its modest setup, it sells thousands of plates daily, reflecting its widespread appeal.
Taaza Thindi
Located in Jayanagar, Taaza Thindi exemplifies Bengaluru’s darshini culture. Known for its quick service and pocket-friendly rates, it serves fresh, tender idlis that draw crowds throughout the day.
Shree Vishnu Thatte Idly
This outlet stands out for its thatte idli, a larger, plate-shaped version of the classic. Light yet filling, it is typically served with chutney and sambar, offering a slightly different take on the traditional preparation.
Raghavendra Stores
Another Malleshwaram favourite, Raghavendra Stores is particularly popular for its idli-vada combinations. The refreshing chutney and consistently good quality make it a dependable breakfast stop for locals.
Idli Mane
Situated in Shankarapura, Idli Mane is a bustling eatery known for serving idlis throughout the day. It is an ideal destination for those who wish to enjoy this South Indian staple beyond the usual breakfast hours.
Podi Idli Spots and Local Favourites
Beyond traditional offerings, Bengaluru’s vibrant food scene embraces innovation. From podi idlis tossed in spiced lentil powder to ghee-infused variations found in neighbourhood cafés and Koramangala eateries, the city caters to adventurous palates seeking new flavours.
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