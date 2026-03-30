Bengaluru’s breakfast culture is inseparable from idli, a soft, steamed cake made from fermented rice and lentils that has come to define South Indian mornings.

Light, nutritious and comforting, the idli is more than just a dish; it is a daily ritual for many across the city.

From heritage establishments that have stood the test of time to modest neighbourhood eateries serving consistently delightful plates, Bengaluru offers an impressive range of idli experiences.

On the occasion of World Idli Day, here is a carefully curated list of the city’s must-visit idli spots.