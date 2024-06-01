 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Rameshwaram Cafe to MTR-Best south Indian restaurant in Bangalore

Here are seven great places to enjoy South Indian food in Bangalore

MTR (Mavalli Tiffin Rooms)

A legendary spot known for its traditional South Indian meals and dosas.

Vidyarthi Bhavan

Famous for its crispy masala dosas and rich history.

CTR (Central Tiffin Room)

Renowned for its delicious benne (butter) dosas.

Brahmin's Coffee Bar

Popular for its soft idlis, vadas, and strong filter coffee.

Nagarjuna

Celebrated for its Andhra-style spicy meals and biryanis.

Rameshwaram Cafe

Known for its wide selection of South Indian delicacies and comfortable ambience.

Maiyas

Offers a variety of authentic South Indian dishes in a clean, modern setting. 

