A man was lynched by a mob near Kudupu in Mangaluru for allegedly shouting "Pakistan Zindabad" during a cricket match. Karnataka ministers confirmed the incident, with 15 arrests made. An investigation is currently underway.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday confirmed that a man was lynched by a mob near Kudupu in Mangaluru after allegedly shouting "Pakistan Zindabad" during a cricket match, with around 10 people arrested in connection with the incident.

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said, “An incident of mob lynching has been reported... The individual whose identity is unknown shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' when a local cricket match was going on... Few people got together and beat him... Later on, he died... 10-12 people have been arrested...”

He added that a further investigation is underway and appealed to the public to maintain peace and harmony.

Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao also reacted, calling it a "cruel incident" and said that police have arrested 15 people in connection with the case.

"It's a very cruel incident which has occurred. The police are investigating. The identity of the person who was killed has to be ascertained. A crime has been committed, and a man has been murdered. The rule of law should apply equally to all. Police have arrested 15 people," he said.

The incident comes at a time of rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

In response to the attack, India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and revoked all valid visas issued to Pakistani citizens.

In a recent statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from 27 April 2025. Medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till 29 April 2025.”

Further details are awaited.