MUDA land scam case against CM Siddaramaiah: All you need to know

Governor approves prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has authorized the prosecution of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the MUDA land scam involving serious allegations.

What is MUDA land scam?

The Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA), founded in 1904, is Karnataka’s leading urban planning agency, now at the centre of a major land scam controversy.

Allegations against Karnataka CM

The scandal involves 14 plots given to Siddaramaiah’s wife in Vijayanagar, reportedly exchanged for a site in Kesare village, sparking accusations of illegitimate land swaps.

50:50 ratio scheme

The 50:50 ratio scheme, introduced in 2009, gave landowners half of developed sites for donated land. Although cancelled in 2020, alleged misuse by MUDA reportedly persisted.

Illegal land allotments

Allegations claim illegal land allotments and involvement of MUDA officials and middlemen in the scam, including improper site allocations and misconduct.

Dispute over site allotment

RTI activist Gangaraju claims Siddaramaiah’s wife received prime site instead of an available site in Devanur. Siddaramaiah defends the allotment, citing unavailability in Devanur.

Market value discrepancies

BJP claims Kesare land is valued at Rs 2,000-3,000 per square foot, while Vijayanagar land is worth Rs 10,000-12,000 per square foot, questioning justification.

Allegations of illegal land transactions

Critics allege Siddaramaiah’s brother, Mallikarjun, was involved in illegal transactions and denotifications, with claims that the land originally belonged to a Dalit.

Next steps in legal battle

With the Governor's approval, legal proceedings will continue. Siddaramaiah may contest the prosecution, and further investigations into the irregularities are expected.

