A mother-in-law from Bihar has gone viral after a video showed her lovingly packing crates of Malda mangoes to send to her daughter-in-law in Bengaluru. The heartwarming gesture, described as a form of love language, has won praise online for showcasing the sweet bond.

A mother-in-law from Bihar has won hearts online after sending crates of Malda mangoes to her daughter-in-law in Bengaluru. She is seen in the video packaging the seasonal fruit with care and ensuring that her bahu may enjoy the mangoes at home.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The video was shared on Instagram with a caption that read, “The sweetest thing in this video isn’t the Malda aam. It’s hearing her say, ‘Meri bahu khayegi.’ Wait till the end to see how much love travelled from Bihar to Bangalore. Tell me this isn’t every Indian mom’s love language. What’s one thing your family never lets you leave home without?”

The text overlay on the video read, “POV: You casually said, ‘I love Malda aam’ to your mother-in-law once. Love has many languages. This is one of them.”

In the video, the son can be heard saying, “Yeh hamara aam pack ho raha hai Bihar se. Bangalore mein khaayenge Malda aam.” His mother is then seen carefully arranging the mangoes in a trolley bag. When asked about the mangoes, she says, “Meri bahu khayegi.” The son then tells her, “15 kg ki hi limit hoti hai, mummy.”

Watch Viral Video

Internet Reacts

The video received several reactions from people who related to the bond shared between the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law.

One user wrote, “A loving saas is a blessing. Not everyone receives this.” Another commented, “That ‘Meri bahu khayegi’ is so sweet.”

A third user said, “For Bihari households, Malda aam is a mandatory ritual.” Another person added, “Only Malda people can understand this feeling.” One comment read, “Aam is temporary, ‘kya mummy’ is permanent.” A user from Malda wrote, “Malda people who aren’t in Malda can feel this.”