Mangaluru woman Rajani Damodar Shetty has spent 25 years feeding stray dogs and rescuing injured and abandoned animals. She feeds up to 800 dogs daily, cooks 60 kg of rice and chicken and shelters sick animals at her home.

People often abandon pet dogs on the streets when they have puppies or grow old. But for Rajani Damodar Shetty from Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district, caring for animals has been a 25-year-long commitment. For over two decades, she has been feeding hungry stray dogs, rescuing injured and abandoned animals and providing shelter to orphaned and sick pets at her home. She travels across different parts of Mangaluru every day to feed around 700 to 800 stray dogs and rescue animals in distress.

One Sight Changed Rajani Shetty's Life

Originally from Mumbai, Rajani Shetty settled in Mangaluru after her marriage. About 25 years ago, she witnessed a heartbreaking sight on a roadside that changed her life. She saw a starving dog eating a piece of waste paper that had been thrown away.

"I felt terrible seeing a hungry dog eating waste paper thrown by humans. I started feeding stray dogs right from that day," Rajani Shetty says.

She initially began cooking at home and feeding around 10 to 20 dogs. Over the years, she gradually expanded her efforts. Today, her service has grown to the point where she feeds hundreds of stray dogs every day across the city.

25 Years Of Service With Her Own Earnings

Rajani Shetty does not come from a wealthy family. She worked as a cook in other people's homes, looked after children as a babysitter and also worked as a dog caretaker. She used her hard-earned income to care for animals and continued the service largely with her own earnings for more than two decades.

Her work came to wider public attention on social media during the COVID-19 lockdown. Following this, she began receiving small donations from members of the public. Her husband and three children have also supported her efforts throughout her journey.

Cooking 60 Kg Of Rice And Chicken Every Day

Feeding animals forms a major part of Rajani Shetty's daily routine. She cooks around 60 kg of boiled rice, locally known as kuchalakki, along with chicken every day. She mixes ghee with the rice before feeding the animals.

She begins her rounds at around 6 am and heads out again at night on her scooter, in an auto-rickshaw or in an Eeco van to feed dogs in different parts of the city. This is not a temporary effort. She has maintained this routine continuously for 25 years.

Her Home Is A Shelter For Injured Animals

Rajani Shetty does more than feed hungry dogs. She brings orphaned, injured and sick dogs to her home and cares for them. She also rescues dogs and cats that accidentally fall into wells.

Her husband joins her during some of these dangerous rescue operations. On one occasion, Rajani climbed down a 60-foot-deep well to rescue a dog. She faced a severe shortage of oxygen during the operation and put her own life at risk, but continued until the dog was brought to safety.

Advice On Controlling The Stray Dog Population

Rajani Shetty believes pet owners should have their dogs sterilised at the appropriate time to help control the stray dog population. She also urges panchayats and city administration bodies to take necessary measures for animal birth control.

Dream Of Building A 24-Hour Free Animal Hospital

Rajani Shetty has an even bigger dream for the future: establishing a free 24-hour animal hospital.

"Building a 24-hour free animal hospital is my biggest dream. Every single animal should get free treatment, vaccines and surgery," she says.

From feeding hungry animals to rescuing injured and abandoned creatures, Rajani Shetty has dedicated 25 years of her life to animal welfare. She runs the 'Feed Animal Save Animal' trust and continues to care for animals across Mangaluru. Her journey reflects a sustained commitment to helping voiceless animals and providing them with food, shelter and medical care.