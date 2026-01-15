Karnataka Maritime Board plans a 110 km coastal ferry network from Mangaluru to Maravanthe with five stops, providing an alternative to NH-66 and boosting maritime tourism and urban connectivity through a PPP model.

In a bid to ease road congestion and promote maritime transport, the Karnataka Maritime Board (KMB) has announced plans to introduce a dedicated coastal passenger ferry service connecting Mangaluru to Maravanthe in Udupi district. The proposed 110 km ferry corridor, running from Mangaluru to Maravanthe in Kundapur taluk, is expected to provide an alternative to the heavily congested NH-66, offering passengers a faster and scenic travel option along Karnataka’s coastline.

Proposed Ferry Route and Stops

The ferry service is planned with five intermediate stops at strategic locations: Old Mangalore Port, Hejamadi, Malpe, Kota, and Maravanthe. The project is estimated to cost Rs 37.8 crore and will be implemented under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. The selected operator will manage the service for a concession period of 20 years.

Focus on Maritime Tourism

KMB officials presented the ferry service plan, along with other maritime tourism initiatives, at the Coastal Karnataka Tourism Conclave organised by the Karnataka Tourism Department. Proposed jetties are to be constructed at five locations, including Maravanthe, one of Karnataka’s most popular beach destinations. The project aims to enhance connectivity while boosting tourism along the coastal region.

Water Metro Project for Mangaluru

In addition to the coastal ferry initiative, KMB officials outlined plans for a Water Metro project within Mangaluru city, with an estimated investment of Rs 180 crore. The project will cover major waterways in the city, connecting the Malavoor Bridge near Mangaluru International Airport to the Jappinamogaru Bridge and the Old Mangalore Port via the Gurupura and Netravati rivers.

The Water Metro aims to establish a seamless, multi-modal urban transport system by integrating ferry services with city buses and other intermediate public transport, ensuring smooth and convenient mobility for both residents and tourists.

Sustainable Urban Mobility Through Waterways

According to KMB officials, the presence of the Gurupura and Netravati rivers makes Mangaluru an ideal location for a PPP-based Water Metro project. The initiative is expected to provide cost-effective, environmentally sustainable, and well-connected urban transport solutions, reducing road congestion while highlighting and promoting the city’s rich maritime heritage.