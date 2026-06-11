Authorities have placed sandbags at Meenakaliya Beach near Baikampady in Mangaluru to control severe sea erosion during monsoon. The project is funded by a local MLA. Fishermen from around 300 families have demanded a permanent breakwater solution.

Authorities have begun placing sandbags at Meenakaliya Beach near Baikampady to tackle severe sea erosion in the region. The work is being funded through a grant provided by local MLA Dr Bharath Shetty. The coastal stretch continues to face repeated erosion during the monsoon season, threatening homes, roads, and the livelihoods of local fishing communities.

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The area is home to around 300 fishing families, with a total population of nearly 7,000 people. For them, living close to the shoreline is essential for their occupation, as it provides easy access to the sea for fishing activities. However, in recent years, strong monsoon waves have steadily eroded the coastline, causing widespread concern among residents.

Temporary Protective Measures

As a precautionary measure, a temporary protective wall is being constructed using sandbags and stones to safeguard homes and nearby roads. This process, often carried out with the help of JCB machines, has become an annual exercise during the monsoon season. However, local traditional fishermen have expressed opposition to permanent stone walls, stating that such structures would hinder the movement of boats and their ability to anchor safely.

Fishermen Demand Long-Term Solution

Fishermen have been urging authorities to implement a permanent solution instead of recurring temporary measures. They have repeatedly demanded the construction of a ‘T’-shaped breakwater system, similar to the one at Maravanthe, to effectively control erosion. Residents say a long-term intervention is urgently needed to prevent further loss of land to the sea and ensure the safety of the coastal community.