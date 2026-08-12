A pointsman at Surathkal railway station in Mangaluru saved a passenger from falling under a moving train after he made a last-minute attempt to board. Konkan Railway announced a ₹10,000 reward for pointsman Sandeep Nayak for his bravery.

A pointsman's quick thinking and brave intervention saved a passenger's life at Surathkal railway station on Monday. The passenger was reportedly attempting to board a moving train when he lost his footing and came dangerously close to falling into the gap between the train and the platform. Railway employee Sandeep Nayak, who was on duty at the station, immediately rushed to his aid and pulled him to safety, preventing what could have been a major tragedy.

What Exactly Happened?

The incident took place on Monday morning when the Madgaon-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Express (Train No. 10107) arrived at Surathkal station at 11:11 am. The train was scheduled to depart at 12:12 pm.

As the train began moving slowly, a passenger reportedly made a last-minute attempt to board it. During the attempt, he lost his footing and came dangerously close to falling into the gap between the moving train and the platform.

Pointsman Sandeep Nayak, who was on duty at the station, noticed what was happening and immediately rushed towards the passenger. He pulled him back onto the platform and helped him reach safety.

Thanks to Nayak's presence of mind and swift action, a potentially fatal accident was avoided. The train was subsequently allowed to continue its journey at 12:16 pm.

₹10,000 Cash Reward Announced

In recognition of his bravery and prompt response, Konkan Railway has announced a cash reward of ₹10,000 for Sandeep Nayak.

Konkan Railway Public Relations Officer Sudha Krishnamurthy confirmed the announcement. She said Chairman and Managing Director Santosh Kumar Jha had announced the reward to appreciate Nayak's courage, alertness and dedication to his duty.

The incident highlights the importance of railway staff remaining vigilant, particularly when passengers attempt to board or alight from moving trains. Nayak's timely intervention helped prevent a serious accident at Surathkal station.