Namma Metro’s Pink and Blue Lines have received a major boost after the Railway Board approved the CBTC signalling system. The approval will help BMRCL proceed with testing, safety certification and preparations for commercial metro services.

Bengaluru’s much-awaited Namma Metro Pink and Blue Lines have received a major boost, with the Railway Board granting in-principle approval for the Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling and train control system. The approval is an important step towards testing, safety certification and the eventual launch of commercial metro services on these key corridors. The development is expected to accelerate preparations for the Pink Line stretch from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere and support the rollout of the Blue Line connecting Central Silk Board to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

The approval marks a significant milestone for the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) as it moves closer to operationalising two crucial metro corridors. The introduction of CBTC technology is expected to enable modern train control and signalling operations, while the upcoming metro lines are also expected to provide commuters with an alternative to road travel and help ease Bengaluru’s traffic congestion.

What Is The New Railway Board Approval?

The Railway Board has given in-principle approval for the CBTC signalling and train control system for both the Pink and Blue Lines of Namma Metro.

CBTC is an advanced signalling technology that enables communication between trains and the control system, helping improve train operations, monitoring and traffic management. The approval is therefore an important technical milestone before the new metro corridors can begin passenger operations.

Which Routes Will The Approval Cover?

The approval applies to two major Namma Metro corridors:

Pink Line: The approval covers the route from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere on Bannerghatta Road. This stretch is a key part of the Pink Line and is currently moving towards the testing and certification stage before commercial operations begin.

Blue Line: The technical approval applies to the entire corridor connecting Central Silk Board to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). The Blue Line is expected to provide a direct metro connection to Bengaluru airport and improve public transport connectivity along the route.

Importantly, the technical approval for the Blue Line has been received even before the official commencement of train services on the corridor. This is expected to help BMRCL proceed with the required testing and safety certification processes in a timely manner.

Final Preparations Underway For Commercial Operations

The final stages of preparations are currently underway for the launch of commercial metro services on the Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere stretch of the Pink Line.

Following the Railway Board’s approval, BMRCL is expected to proceed with the next stages of testing and certification. These include obtaining interim speed certification from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and conducting detailed inspections of the trains through the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS).

The process will also involve trial runs and other mandatory safety checks before passenger services can officially begin.

How Will CBTC Technology Help Namma Metro?

The introduction of CBTC technology is an important step towards modernising train control and signalling operations on the Pink and Blue Lines.

The system uses continuous communication between trains and railway control infrastructure to manage train movements. It can support efficient train operations, improve monitoring and enable better management of metro services.

For Bengaluru, the adoption of advanced signalling technology on these new corridors is part of the city’s wider expansion of its metro network.

When Will The Pink And Blue Lines Open?

The launch of the two metro corridors will depend on the completion of the required testing, inspections, safety certifications and other regulatory procedures.

The Pink Line stretch from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere is expected to move towards commercial operations once the necessary approvals and safety procedures are completed. Meanwhile, the Blue Line connecting Central Silk Board to Kempegowda International Airport is expected to become operational at a later stage.

With the Railway Board’s in-principle approval now in place, preparations for both corridors have gained further momentum.

Why The Pink And Blue Lines Matter For Bengaluru

The Pink and Blue Lines are expected to play an important role in expanding Bengaluru’s public transport network. The corridors will connect several important parts of the city and, once fully operational, are expected to provide commuters with additional alternatives to road-based transportation.

The Blue Line, in particular, is expected to strengthen connectivity to Kempegowda International Airport, while the Pink Line will improve metro access towards Bannerghatta Road and surrounding areas.

With testing, safety certification and other preparations progressing, Bengaluru’s much-awaited metro expansion is moving closer to becoming a reality. The latest CBTC approval is another significant step towards bringing these new Namma Metro corridors into commercial service.