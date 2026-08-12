Bengaluru police filed an FIR against a cattle owner after a herd of around 10 cows allegedly blocked the Outer Ring Road near Kalamandir in Marathahalli. The cattle disrupted traffic, prompting action under Section 285 of the BNS.

Bengaluru police have stepped up action against cattle owners whose animals are allowed to roam freely on public roads and disrupt traffic. In a recent case, an FIR was registered at the Airport Traffic Police Station against a cattle owner after a herd of cows allegedly caused significant traffic disruption on the Outer Ring Road near Kalamandir in Marathahalli. The incident has once again highlighted concerns over cattle roaming on busy roads and the potential risks they pose to commuters.

What Exactly Happened?

On August 10, between 10 am and 12 pm, a herd of around nine to 10 cows was reportedly seen wandering in the middle of the busy Outer Ring Road near Kalamandir in Marathahalli.

The presence of the cattle disrupted vehicle movement and led to significant traffic congestion in the area. Police Officer Nagendra N from the HAL Airport Traffic Police Station was on duty when he noticed the situation and took action.

The police subsequently traced the owner of the cattle and identified him as Santosh E, son of Eerappa, a resident of Ashwathnagar. He was allegedly found responsible for allowing the cattle to roam on the road and obstruct traffic.

A case has been registered against him under Section 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which deals with causing danger, obstruction or injury to people on a public way.

Details From The FIR

Crime Number: 126/2026

126/2026 Location: Near Kalamandir, Outer Ring Road, Marathahalli

Near Kalamandir, Outer Ring Road, Marathahalli Accused: Santosh E, 40

Santosh E, 40 Complainant: Nagendra N, Police Officer

Nagendra N, Police Officer Law Applied: Section 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023

According to the police, the action was taken because allowing cattle to roam freely on a busy public road can endanger commuters and disrupt traffic movement.

The case also serves as a warning to cattle owners to ensure their animals do not stray onto busy roads. The presence of unattended cattle on Bengaluru's major roads has been a recurring concern, particularly because it can create sudden obstacles for motorists and increase the risk of accidents.