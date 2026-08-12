Bengaluru's Namma Metro set a new daily passenger record on August 10, carrying 11,19,815 commuters in a single day. The Purple Line was the busiest with over 5.54 lakh passengers, followed by the Green Line and Yellow Line.

Bengaluru's Namma Metro has recorded a new all-time high in daily passenger numbers, underlining the growing reliance on the city's metro network amid persistent traffic congestion. On August 10, as many as 11,19,815 passengers, or more than 11.19 lakh commuters, travelled on Namma Metro in a single day. The record marks the highest daily passenger count recorded this month and highlights the increasing preference for metro travel among Bengalureans.

With Bengaluru continuing to grapple with heavy traffic and long travel times, more commuters are turning to the metro as a convenient and reliable alternative to road travel. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) thanked passengers for their continued support and credited the city's residents for the strong response.

Line-Wise Passenger Numbers

The passenger numbers recorded across the three operational lines were:

Purple Line (Line 1): 5,54,161 passengers

5,54,161 passengers Green Line (Line 2): 4,22,315 passengers

4,22,315 passengers Yellow Line (Line 3): 1,43,339 passengers

1,43,339 passengers Total: 11,19,815 passengers

The Purple Line remained the busiest route, carrying more than 5.54 lakh passengers. The line connects several major commercial and employment hubs across the city, making it an important route for daily commuters.

The Green Line recorded 4,22,315 passengers, while the Yellow Line saw 1,43,339 passengers. The turnout on the Yellow Line reflects the growing use of the relatively new route by commuters.

BMRCL Thanks Bengalureans

Reacting to the record passenger numbers, BMRCL thanked Bengalureans for their continued support.

In an official statement, BMRCL said, "Thank you, Bengalureans! This was possible only because of your continuous support."

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The latest figures underline the growing role of Namma Metro in Bengaluru's public transport network, particularly as commuters look for alternatives to the city's increasingly congested roads.