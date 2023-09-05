Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mandya: Children protest against govt, urge to save water of the ancestors

    Farmers and their children protest in Mandya against the diversion of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu due to low rainfall, emphasizing the need to preserve the resource for future generations. They demand the cancellation of the water release order and urge assessment of Karnataka's reservoir conditions.

    Mandya: Children protest against govt, urge to save water of the ancestors vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 5, 2023, 11:20 PM IST

    The ongoing protest against the water release to Tamil Nadu has garnered a wide range of attention, with the children of farmers joining the protest in Mandya. Farmers, along with their children and grandchildren, staged a protest against the Kaveri water diversion initiated by a committee. The protest, held in the town, demanded an immediate halt to the diversion of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

    Under the guidance of farmer leader KS Nanjundegowda and committee president Ballenahalli Krishnagowda, farmers and young children gathered on the banks of the Kaveri River near Srirangapatna Snanaghatta. They held placards bearing slogans like “Namma Neeru Namma Kaveri”.

    KRS dam water level tumbles to 99 feet: Farmers move Supreme Court against Karnataka govt

    The protesters emphasized the low rainfall in the Cauvery basin, resulting in depleted water levels in the dam. This has led to the withholding of water supply to crops that are already in need. They also expressed concerns about the quality of drinking water deteriorating if the situation continues.

    The participants stressed the need to preserve the Cauvery water for future generations, echoing the sentiment that the water, which was entrusted to them by their forefathers, should be safeguarded for their children and grandchildren.

    The main attention of the protest was the children, who actively participated in the protest, voicing their slogans against the government. They stated that the government should consider saving the water of their ancestors for their generation.

    The protest called upon everyone in the state, including Bengaluru and Mysuru residents who rely on Cauvery water, to join in the efforts to protect this vital resource. Along with this, a protest march to the taluk office was organized to condemn the government's actions, with the participation of hundreds of farmers and children.

    Protest against order of Cauvery Water Management Board

    Karnataka farmers protested in front of the Mysore GIP office, vehemently demanding the cancellation of the Cauvery Water Management Authority's order to release 5000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu daily.

    The protesters shouted 'Govinda' to voice their discontent with the authority's decision, which they perceive as harmful to the interests of Karnataka. They grieved the injustice faced by the people and farmers of the state in the distribution of Cauvery water over the years.

    Farmers union stage protest over water release: Urge govt action

    The recent order of the Cauvery Water Management Authority has raised concerns, especially given the inadequate rainfall this year. The protesters fear that diverting excess Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu could lead to water scarcity in Karnataka, particularly for drinking water, including in Bangalore.

    They urged the authority to assess the actual conditions of the reservoirs in Karnataka and issue water release orders accordingly. The water level in the KRS Dam has already dropped from 113 feet to 100 feet, worsening concerns about water supply.

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Peak Bengaluru moment: Auto driver asks passengers to tag his Instagram handle while commuting vkp

    Peak Bengaluru moment: Auto driver asks passengers to tag his Instagram handle while commuting

    Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar delays decision on Belgaum district bifurcation

    Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar delays decision on Belgaum district bifurcation

    Rice to replace money for drought-affected taluks: Karnataka's Food Minister KH Muniappa

    Rice to replace money for drought-affected taluks: Karnataka's Food Minister KH Muniappa

    Bengaluru: Survey reveals four-wheelers take double the time than two-wheelers to reach same distance vkp

    Bengaluru: Survey reveals four-wheelers take double the time than two-wheelers to reach same distance

    Police apprehend 7 drug peddlers from Odisha in Bengaluru vkp

    Police apprehend 7 drug peddlers from Odisha in Bengaluru

    Recent Stories

    Peak Bengaluru moment: Auto driver asks passengers to tag his Instagram handle while commuting vkp

    Peak Bengaluru moment: Auto driver asks passengers to tag his Instagram handle while commuting

    SFJ lie busted; Govt says no pro-Khalistan posters at places that G20 delegates would visit

    SFJ lie busted; Govt says no pro-Khalistan posters at places that G20 delegates would visit

    Transition from India to Bharat began with PM Modi's recent foreign trips?

    India to Bharat transition: 'Bharat' term used for PM Modi's recent foreign trips; G20 Summit ID cards

    Mental Health awareness: 5 dangerous signs which indicate towards Severe Burnout vma eai

    Mental Health awareness: 5 dangerous signs which indicate towards Severe Burnout

    WATCH World's tallest Nataraja statue installed at G20 Summit venue Bharat Mandapam; stunning videos go viral snt

    WATCH: World's tallest Nataraja statue installed at G20 Summit venue Bharat Mandapam; stunning videos go viral

    Recent Videos

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon