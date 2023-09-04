Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KRS dam water level tumbles to 99 feet: Farmers move Supreme Court against Karnataka govt

    Karnataka faces severe water scarcity due to delayed monsoon, affecting reservoirs like KRS. Farmers seek legal action for Cauvery water issue, as water levels decline, impacting agriculture and daily life.

    KRS dam water level tumbles to 99 feet: Farmers move Supreme Court against Karnataka govt
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 4, 2023, 3:47 PM IST

    Karnataka is dealing with a serious water shortage due to a delayed lack of monsoon season in the month of August. While some northern border districts received recent rainfall, the southern areas are dried. The KRS reservoir, vital for the Cauvery river, has seen its water level drop to 99 feet, causing concerns.

    The extended dry spell in the state's southern interior has left residents struggling for water, with reservoirs drying up. Major reservoirs in Karnataka, including KRS Reservoir, Harangi, Tungabhadra, Malaprabha, Varahi, and Supa, have experienced significant drops in water levels. 

    Farmers union stage protest over water release: Urge govt action

    Farmers are taking legal action to address the Cauvery water issue. MLA Darshan Puttannaiah, who is leading protests near the KRS reservoir, announced that the farmers' association plans to submit a petition to the Supreme Court, in addition to government efforts, to address the water crisis. The petition will be filed by former Advocate General Ravikumar Verma.

    Farmers, who rely on these reservoirs for their agriculture, are becoming increasingly anxious. The state government's daily release of 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu has added to worries about depleting KRS Dam water levels.

    Water release to TN: KRS water level falls to 100 feet, Karnataka worried

    Farmers stated that the authorities should come to the place and know the situation. The farmers urged that officials should calculate the available water themselves. Bengaluru needs 30 TMC of water. However, the citizens are receiving water every 3 to 4 days. This has resulted in the drying up of crops. The lack of rainfall has affected the paddy crops, which has caused the farmers to demand separate relief funds for their losses.

    Today's (Sep.04) water level of the KRS Dam
    Maximum level: 124.80 feet
    Today's level: 99.32 feet
    Maximum Collection: 49.452
    Today's Collection: 22.283
    Inflow: 4199 cusec
    Discharge: 6214 cusec

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2023, 3:47 PM IST
