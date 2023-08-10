Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Police dog Tara tracks down murderer 8 km away in Karnataka's Davangere

    Police dog 'Tara,' a Belgian Malinois, aided in swiftly capturing a murderer in Davangere. Using her keen scent abilities, Tara traced the suspect's trail to his residence, leading to his arrest. The suspect confessed to the crime, revealing a backstory of enmity and revenge.

    First Published Aug 10, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

    A police dog named 'Tara' played a key role in assisting authorities to swiftly apprehend a murderer in Davangere. The incident unfolded on August 6 when a murder case was reported in the area. Aided by the keen olfactory abilities of the 11-month-old Belgian Malinois breed canine, belonging to the crime branch, law enforcement was able to make a breakthrough.

    The victim, Narasimha (26), had met a tragic end on the service road of NH-48, prompting a police investigation. The complaint was lodged by Narasimha's aunt, Lalitamma (55) of Sriramnagar, and authorities promptly initiated inquiries. Subsequently, the expertise of the newly enlisted member of the dog squad, Tara, was enlisted to assist in the case.

    Tara, trained for such situations, arrived at the scene on August 7 at 8.45 am. After a brief survey of the crime spot, the canine sprang into action, tracing a scent trail towards the residence of the prime suspect situated in the SOG Colony of Sriramnagar. Impressively, Tara embarked on an 8-kilometre journey, finally stopping at the locked premises of the suspect.

    Alerted by the dog's behaviour, neighbours informed the police that the suspect was absent. Police later swiftly located and captured the suspect. Under interrogation, the suspect confessed to his involvement in the murder, shedding light on the enmity that had brewed between him and Narasimha.

    Shivayogi, the suspect, had lent Rs 35,000 to Narasimha, who subsequently escaped from his work responsibilities. This led to Shivayogi's eventual imprisonment due to Narasimha's dishonest activities. Fearful of potential revenge, Shivayogi attacked Narasimha with a weapon on his head and ears and fled away.

    The Superintendent of Police, Arun K, extended his praise to the collective efforts of the team, including Tara and the dedicated dog handlers.

