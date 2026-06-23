A breathtaking video showcasing the lush greenery of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru has gone viral online, leaving viewers mesmerised by the institute’s vast urban forest and carefully curated landscape.

A breathtaking video showcasing the lush greenery of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru has gone viral online, leaving viewers mesmerised by the institute’s vast urban forest and carefully curated landscape. The viral clip was shared on Instagram by IISc student Divyansh Tiwari, who offered a rare bird’s-eye view of the prestigious campus from the seventh floor of the IDR building, one of the newest additions to the institute.

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Introducing himself in the video, Tiwari explains that he had visited the IDR building on a Sunday and describes it as the latest and most beautiful structure on the campus. He then gives viewers a closer look at the stunning scenery visible from the seventh floor.

Gesturing toward the expansive green cover, Tiwari clarifies that what many people might mistake for a natural jungle is actually a meticulously planned urban forest created by IISc. Beyond the sea of trees, the Bengaluru skyline can also be spotted in the distance, creating a striking contrast between nature and the cityscape.

The student further highlights the colourful diversity of the landscape, noting that the campus features plants in vibrant shades of orange, pink, green and purple. According to him, every tree and plant has been thoughtfully placed as part of the institute’s landscaping efforts. He also points out IISc’s iconic heritage royal building, describing the panoramic view as truly spectacular.

Encouraging others to experience the sight firsthand, Tiwari says visitors to IISc should make their way to the seventh floor of the IDR building to witness the sprawling canopy from above.

He adds that the dense forest visible from the front of the institute’s main building is the same urban forest seen from a different perspective. The student remarks that after spending long hours in the laboratory, visiting the spot and soaking in the serene surroundings offers a refreshing escape.

Sharing the video online, Tiwari wrote that every tree visible in the frame had been beautifully planted by the IISc administration. He credited the institute’s commitment to greenery as one of the key reasons why IISc is regarded as having one of the finest campuses in the country.