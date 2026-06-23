A travel blogger was baffled after spotting what he described as “Z+ security” for a pen refill tied with a rope at a form-filling counter at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

A pen refill tied with a rope at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has sparked conversation online after a travel blogger jokingly compared its security arrangement to “Z+ security.” Travel content creator Deepak Samal noticed a pen refill tied to a form-filling counter with a rope and questioned such an arrangement at one of India’s busiest international airports.

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In a video shared on Instagram, Samal drew attention to it and said, “This is Mumbai’s international airport, and you need to fill out a form if you are coming to India. But the most interesting part is that there is a lot of security here for this,” while pointing at the pen refill secured to the counter.

He added, “For this, they have provided such security. Imagine, this is such a big airport and they do not have a pen. Anyway, to preserve their dignity, I am leaving this pen here, so that if an international traveller comes here to fill in a form, they can use it,” before placing a pen on the counter and walking away.

Samal shared the clip with the text overlay, “Z Plus security for this pen, International Mumbai airport.”

In the caption accompanying the post, Samal wrote, “It’s not just a pen - it’s India’s image. Every international traveller notices the little things. Airports are often a visitor’s first impression of a country, and small details reflect our standards, hospitality, and attention to service. A world-class nation is built on world-class basics.”

The video was reposted by the X account @indiain24hr, rapidly gaining traction and triggering widespread discussion online.

Mumbai Airport responds

As the clip continued to circulate, Mumbai Airport responded to the criticism, stating that the item had been removed and corrective measures had been implemented to prevent similar occurrences in the future. The airport also acknowledged that such feedback plays an important role in maintaining high standards of service and presentation.

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