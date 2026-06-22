A Bengaluru couple’s Vietnam cruise video has gone viral, sparking debate on civic sense among Indian tourists abroad. Their experience on a Ha Long Bay trip has triggered online discussions about tourist behaviour and global reputation.

A Bengaluru-based couple, Hanna Soosan and Athul Thej, has triggered a widespread online debate after sharing a viral Instagram video describing their travel experience in Vietnam. Their account has drawn attention to issues of civic sense, tourist behaviour, and the perception of Indian travellers abroad, sparking strong reactions across social media platforms.

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In the video, the couple described their experience during a cruise trip to Ha Long Bay and Ninh Binh. They said they were part of a tour group that consisted entirely of Indian tourists, which they found unusual as such tours are typically mixed. They proceeded with the trip as planned and were later taken aboard the cruise.

Buffet Instructions Raise Initial Concerns

According to them, lunch was the first activity of the day, with a buffet already arranged for guests. The guide, they said, began with instructions that they initially expected to be safety-related. However, the instructions reportedly focused on buffet etiquette, including not using hands to take food, proper use of tongs, and maintaining discipline while serving oneself. The guide also allegedly requested guests to be mindful of local cuisine, noting that tastes may vary.

Incident During Lunch Sparks Reflection

The couple said they were initially shocked by the tone of the instructions and felt it was inappropriate. However, shortly after the buffet began, they witnessed an incident where a fellow tourist allegedly shouted at the staff over delays in food service. They said this incident made them reflect on the earlier instructions, suggesting they were intended to manage expected behaviour.

Phu Quoc Airport Experience Shared

They also shared another incident from Phu Quoc in Vietnam, where they claimed a group of Indian tourists left behind food waste at an airport gate after consuming packed meals. According to them, such experiences raise concerns about how tourists represent their country abroad and the importance of responsible behaviour in public spaces.

Call for Responsible Travel and Civic Sense

The couple emphasised that travellers must respect local customs and behave responsibly, stating that every tourist acts as an ambassador of their nation. They further argued that improving civic sense is essential to ensure better treatment and perception of Indian travellers globally.

They added that India, despite contributing a smaller share to global tourism compared to countries like China, has the potential to improve its international image if travellers adopt better etiquette and cultural sensitivity abroad.

How Did Social Media React?

One user commented: "Thankyou for making this video, we Indians have to include a civic sense lesson to all the travellers going outside India, let’s unite and bring this change. We stay in Vietnam for many years and feel so embarrassed, it also endangers our presence here."

Second user commented: "When I was in Hanoi, a group of Indian tourists was asking a street food vendor for free food. When refused they started yelling loudly."

Third user commented: "Every other time I travel from Bangkok to Bombay on Air India, somebody has already occupied my assigned seat without my permission. And they then have the gall to ask me to sit elsewhere. I always refuse and make them get up."