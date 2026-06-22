A Bengaluru rider paid ₹27,500 for 100 traffic violations under a 50 per cent concession scheme. The payment was made at Rajajinagar Traffic Police Station during the ongoing discount period from June 21 to July 10.

A special 50 per cent discount on pending traffic fines, valid from June 21 to July 10, has led to a significant case in Bengaluru, where a two-wheeler rider cleared penalties for as many as 100 traffic violations in a single payment. The incident was reported at the Rajajinagar Traffic Police Station, highlighting both the scale of traffic rule violations and the government’s temporary concession scheme.

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Authorities said the rider took advantage of the ongoing discount initiative to settle accumulated fines, ultimately paying ₹27,500 after the reduction. The individual has reportedly pledged to strictly follow traffic rules going forward.

Rajajinagar Traffic Police Station shared the incident on social media, highlighting the case and the clearance of 100 violations under the ongoing discount scheme.

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Special Discount Scheme For Traffic Fines

The Karnataka government’s initiative offering a 50 per cent rebate on traffic penalties has encouraged many vehicle owners to clear long-pending dues. The scheme, which runs from June 21 to July 10, aims to reduce the backlog of unpaid fines and promote compliance among motorists.

100 Violations On A Single Vehicle

In a striking case, a Bengaluru rider was found to have accumulated 100 recorded traffic violations on a single two-wheeler. The rider visited the Rajajinagar Traffic Police Station and settled the dues under the discount scheme.

Officials noted that strict enforcement action continues across the city, with multiple cases of drunk driving and overspeeding being registered during recent special drives conducted by the Bengaluru Traffic Police.

Police Continue Strict Enforcement Across Bengaluru

Traffic police officials have intensified checks across the city, targeting repeated offenders and dangerous driving behaviour. The discount scheme, however, has also prompted several vehicle owners to clear long-pending fines at reduced rates.

Social Media Reactions

One user commented: "Break rules and wait for traffic police to give discount. If you follow rules you are stupid."

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Second user commented: “My honest question, why would he bothered to pay that much fine? How much does that vehicle value? It makes no sense to me.”