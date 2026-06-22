Kabini Backwaters is facing growing criticism as tourists cook meals, litter the area and disturb wildlife habitats. Environmentalists and netizens have urged authorities to take strict action to protect the fragile ecosystem.

The world-famous Kabini Backwaters in Karnataka, celebrated for their breathtaking natural beauty and rich biodiversity, are drawing attention for alarming reasons. Once regarded as a serene haven for wildlife and nature enthusiasts, this ecologically sensitive region is increasingly becoming a hotspot for irresponsible tourism. Environmentalists and wildlife lovers have expressed deep concern over the growing number of visitors treating the area like a picnic destination, with little regard for conservation norms.

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Reports and visuals circulating on social media show tourists openly setting up portable stoves to cook meals, including biryani, along the backwaters, organising gatherings close to forest boundaries, and leaving behind litter. Such activities are not only disrupting the tranquillity of the region but also posing a serious threat to wildlife habitats and the fragile ecosystem. Conservationists warn that unchecked human interference could have long-term consequences for the area's biodiversity.

Where Is the Forest Department?

The issue has triggered widespread outrage on social media, with several users questioning the role of the Forest Department in monitoring and regulating activities in the area.

One user wrote, "Why isn't the Forest Department keeping an eye on such activities? Humans should at least leave some space for wildlife."

Another commented, "This is truly shameful behaviour and a direct intrusion into nature. What are the concerned officials doing to prevent this?"

Several others expressed frustration over the increasing human footprint in wildlife zones.

"People visit these places for recreation, and if an animal attacks them, the blame is shifted onto wildlife. Some individuals behave as though Kabini is their personal property. They enjoy themselves and leave piles of garbage behind," read one widely shared comment.

Growing Concern Over Influencers and Geotagging

A significant portion of the criticism has been directed at social media influencers and vloggers who geotag sensitive ecological locations to attract views and engagement.

Many netizens argue that such exposure often leads to a surge in uncontrolled tourism, resulting in environmental degradation.

One user remarked, "The moment an influencer discovers a place, it is only a matter of time before it is overrun. Sensitive natural locations are being sacrificed for likes, reels and views. Within months, these places turn into garbage-filled picnic spots. If you genuinely care about nature, stop using such locations merely for content creation and leave them for wildlife."

Environmental advocates have repeatedly warned that promoting fragile ecosystems on social media can attract large crowds that local authorities are often ill-equipped to manage.

Focus Must Remain on Conservation

At the same time, some social media users have cautioned against associating specific food items such as biryani with any particular community, stressing that the issue should remain focused on environmental protection rather than social divisions.

Conservationists emphasise that preserving nature and maintaining cleanliness is the responsibility of every citizen, irrespective of background. With Karnataka making significant efforts to safeguard its forests, wildlife and natural heritage for future generations, many fear that irresponsible tourism could undermine those efforts.

As public concern continues to grow, there are increasing calls for the Forest Department and other authorities to enforce stricter regulations, strengthen monitoring, and take decisive action against violators. Environmentalists believe that only firm intervention can protect Kabini's unique ecosystem and ensure that one of Karnataka's most treasured natural landscapes is preserved for generations to come.