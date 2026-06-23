A farmer in Haveri, Karnataka, destroyed his 11-acre maize crop after a prolonged dry spell and monsoon failure left it withered. Having invested over ₹2 lakh in cultivation, he is now seeking government compensation and relief.

In a heartbreaking incident that highlights the distress faced by farmers due to erratic weather conditions, a farmer from Shidenoor village in Haveri taluk destroyed his entire 11-acre maize crop by driving a tractor over the field. The drastic step came after weeks of waiting for monsoon rains that never arrived, leaving the crop completely dried up and wiping out his investment.

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11 Acres of Crop Destroyed

The farmer, Kirankumar Gadigol, had cultivated maize on a total of 11 acres, including both his own land and leased farmland. Encouraged by favourable pre-monsoon showers, he had hoped for a good harvest this season. However, the region has received little to no rainfall over the past month, causing the crop to wither and leaving him with no hope of recovery.

₹2 Lakh Investment Lost

Kirankumar had invested more than ₹2 lakh in high-quality seeds, fertilisers and other agricultural inputs. After sowing the crop, he expected the monsoon to support its growth. Instead, the prolonged dry spell caused severe damage, and the maize plants gradually dried up. Realising that the entire crop had failed, he decided to plough over the field with a tractor.

Farmers Demand Government Support

The crisis is not limited to one farmer. Several parts of Haveri district are witnessing crop losses due to inadequate rainfall, causing growing concern among farming communities. If the dry conditions persist, the livelihoods of many families dependent on agriculture could be severely affected.

Farmers including Shivappa Tevari, Prabhu Bidari, Ganesh Yogikoppa, Shambhu Bhavikatti and Mallikarjuna Durgada have urged the government to take immediate action. They have demanded a comprehensive crop damage survey, fair compensation for losses, an extension of loan repayment deadlines and other relief measures.

Call for a 'Green Drought' Declaration

Expressing his anguish, Kirankumar Gadigol said, "All my investment has turned to dust. We took loans to cultivate our land, but the failure of the rains has pushed our lives into crisis. The government should immediately provide compensation to affected farmers, declare a 'green drought' and extend special assistance to farmers across the district."