    Major drug bust in Karnataka: 1600 kg Ganja worth Rs 15 crore seized in Bidar

    Law enforcement officials in Bidar, in collaboration with NCB Bengaluru, seized 1600 kg of ganja worth 15.50 crores at Vanamarapalli check post. The lorry, previously implicated in illegal activities, was intercepted, leading to the arrest of the driver and cleaner. Investigations are ongoing.

    Major drug bust in Karnataka: 1600 kg Ganja worth Rs 15 crore seized in Bidar
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 10, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

    In an operation conducted at the Vanamarapalli check post in Aurad taluk of Bidar district, law enforcement officials made a substantial seizure of illegal drugs. Bidar police, in collaboration with the Narcotic Crime Bureau (NCB) Bengaluru, intercepted a shipment of ganja destined for a neighbouring state. During routine checks at the Vanamarapalli check post, authorities uncovered a staggering 1600 kilograms of ganja hidden within the vehicle's cargo. This seizure is estimated to be worth approximately 15.50 crores,.

    Bidar SP Channabasavanna Langoti disclosed that the police, acting on intelligence provided by the NCB, launched an operation near the Vanamarappahalli check post in Aurad taluk of the district. The operation resulted in the seizure of a suspicious lorry bearing registration number TS-07 UL-0972, which was found to be transporting a substantial quantity of ganja.

    Kerala: Over 3000 people arrested in drugs case in Kozhikode; Read

    The driver and the cleaner of the seized lorry were promptly arrested by the NCB police, and investigations into the matter are currently ongoing. The seized ganja, valued at a staggering 15 crores, weighed approximately 1596 kilograms, indicating the magnitude of the illegal operation. Langoti further informed that efforts are underway to apprehend the main accused, who is believed to be the owner of the lorry. A dedicated team, led by Aurad CPI, has been formed to conduct an intensive search operation in this regard.

    Notably, this isn't the first time the seized lorry has been implicated in illegal activities. It was previously seized in a case last January but was released by the court on February 14. Despite this, the vehicle was once again found engaged in the illicit transportation of drugs.  Following the discovery, two individuals hailing from Humanabad were apprehended by the authorities. The NCB police have initiated legal proceedings against the arrested suspects.

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
