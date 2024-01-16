Kerala: Over 3000 people arrested in drugs case in Kozhikode; Read

The seized items include 179 kg of ganja, 158 gm of brown sugar, 2116 gm of MDMA, and 794 gm of hashish oil. This action comes as a response to the rising sale and use of narcotic substances in the region.

Kozhikode: Around 3296 people were arrested in Kozhikode district in connection with crimes including the sale and use of intoxicants like MDMA, brown sugar, and hashish oil last year. Around 2946 cases have been registered in this regard.

The seized items include 179 kg of ganja, 158 gm of brown sugar, 2116 gm of MDMA, and 794 gm of hashish oil. This action comes as a response to the rising sale and use of narcotic substances in the region.

The district narcotics cell, in collaboration with police officials, is working diligently to address the issue. Out of a total of 2946 cases, 121 cases are specifically related to the sale of drugs, while the rest are registered for possession and use. The accused individuals are facing charges under Section 27(a) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPA).

To enhance the effectiveness of the operation against drug-related activities, a 25-member District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) has been established under the guidance of Commissioner TP Jacob. This specialized force, known as DANSAF, operates within the Kozhikode Anti-Narcotics Cell and is actively coordinating efforts to detect and combat the sale and use of illegal drugs in the district.

Meanwhile, two youths were apprehended in Perumanna with 12.52 grams of ganja. The seizures of more than 10 grams of MDMA will result in charges related to delivering it for sale. The District Narcotics Cell and Dansaf members are planning to make the operation more widespread in the face of rampant drug sales targeting students and colleges.