Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Over 3000 people arrested in drugs case in Kozhikode; Read

    The seized items include 179 kg of ganja, 158 gm of brown sugar, 2116 gm of MDMA, and 794 gm of hashish oil. This action comes as a response to the rising sale and use of narcotic substances in the region.

    Kerala: Over 3000 people arrested in drugs case in Kozhikode; Read rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 16, 2024, 9:11 AM IST

    Kozhikode: Around 3296 people were arrested in Kozhikode district in connection with crimes including the sale and use of intoxicants like MDMA, brown sugar, and hashish oil last year. Around 2946 cases have been registered in this regard.

    The seized items include 179 kg of ganja, 158 gm of brown sugar, 2116 gm of MDMA, and 794 gm of hashish oil. This action comes as a response to the rising sale and use of narcotic substances in the region.

    The district narcotics cell, in collaboration with police officials, is working diligently to address the issue. Out of a total of 2946 cases, 121 cases are specifically related to the sale of drugs, while the rest are registered for possession and use. The accused individuals are facing charges under Section 27(a) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPA).

    To enhance the effectiveness of the operation against drug-related activities, a 25-member District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) has been established under the guidance of Commissioner TP Jacob. This specialized force, known as DANSAF, operates within the Kozhikode Anti-Narcotics Cell and is actively coordinating efforts to detect and combat the sale and use of illegal drugs in the district.

    Meanwhile, two youths were apprehended in Perumanna with 12.52 grams of ganja. The seizures of more than 10 grams of MDMA will result in charges related to delivering it for sale. The District Narcotics Cell and Dansaf members are planning to make the operation more widespread in the face of rampant drug sales targeting students and colleges.

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2024, 9:11 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Malappuram police introduces Smart Rider Challenge for two-wheeler riders rkn

    Kerala: Malappuram police introduces Smart Rider Challenge for two-wheeler riders

    Kerala news live 16 january 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: PM Modi to arrive in Thrissur tomorrow; several projects to be inaugurated in Kochi

    Adani Group offers Dharavi slum residents homes with 17% more space

    Adani Group offers Dharavi slum residents homes with 17% more space

    Six Years of Startup India: Every second startup has a woman director and more amazing facts

    Six Years of Startup India: Did you know every second startup has a woman director?

    Sabarimala: Devotees witness divine 'Makaravilakku' at Ponnambalamedu anr

    Sabarimala: Devotees witness divine 'Makaravilakku' at Ponnambalamedu

    Recent Stories

    Ram Mandir: Ayushmann Khurrana gets invited to Ayodhya for temple's inauguration RKK

    Ram Mandir: Ayushmann Khurrana gets invited to Ayodhya for temple's inauguration

    Kerala: Malappuram police introduces Smart Rider Challenge for two-wheeler riders rkn

    Kerala: Malappuram police introduces Smart Rider Challenge for two-wheeler riders

    Bigg Boss 17: SHOCKING! Samarth Jurel gets eliminated, Isha Malviya breaks down in tears RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: SHOCKING! Samarth Jurel gets eliminated, Isha Malviya breaks down in tears

    Kerala news live 16 january 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: PM Modi to arrive in Thrissur tomorrow; several projects to be inaugurated in Kochi

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain indulge in ugly fight, latter says, 'I am leaving from your life' RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain indulge in ugly fight, latter says, 'I am leaving from your life'

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon