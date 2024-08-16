Techie who went missing from Bengaluru found in Noida; claims abusive marriage, surveillance by wife

Vipin Gupta, a 37-year-old technician from Lucknow, went missing in Bengaluru and was found in a Noida mall. He left home due to stress from his wife’s controlling behaviour, including installing CCTV cameras. Despite his wife's social media appeals, Vipin expressed reluctance to return, citing marital issues.

Vipin Gupta, a 37-year-old technician originally from Lucknow, who had gone missing under mysterious circumstances in Bengaluru, has been found. Vipin, who had relocated to Bengaluru in search of job opportunities, disappeared on August 4, leaving his wife and two children in distress. His disappearance sparked a widespread search that ended with him being located in a mall in Noida.

Vipin, who worked at a company in Manyata Tech Park, was last seen leaving his Kodigehalli home around 12:44 PM, riding his Kawasaki bike and carrying a t-shirt. Shortly after his departure, a sum of Rs 1,80,000 was withdrawn from his bank account, and his mobile phone was switched off. These unsettling events prompted his wife, Sriparna Dutta, to file a missing person report at the Kodigehalli police station.



Despite Sriparna’s desperate efforts, she claimed the police were unresponsive and slow in their search efforts. She turned to social media for help. Sriparna's live broadcast revealed that Vipin had no known addictions or issues with depression. She emphasized that their family was financially stable and there were no significant marital problems. She also mentioned that Vipin had recently purchased a mobile phone.

"My husband never drank or gambled," Sriparna insisted. "We were a happy family with no financial struggles. He wasn’t the type to quarrel or create problems. We are devastated and need help."

The case took an unexpected turn when Kodigehalli police traced Vipin to a mall in Noida. When found, he was wandering around with a shaved head, a stark contrast to his usual appearance. During interrogation, Vipin revealed that he had left for Tirupati from Kodigehalli before heading to Noida. He confessed that he had been under immense stress due to ongoing conflicts with his wife, who he claimed was controlling and mentally abusive.

According to Vipin, his wife had installed CCTV cameras in their home, which added to his distress. Unable to bear the situation any longer, he decided to leave home without informing anyone, preferring to escape the tense environment. Sriparna, shocked by his appearance and the circumstances, collapsed at the station upon seeing him. Vipin, however, expressed his reluctance to return home, pleading with the authorities to put him in jail instead, as he couldn't bear the thought of going back to his wife.



He also highlighted the significant age gap between them, with his wife being 42 and himself 34, and that this was his second marriage. Vipin expressed that the marriage had become unbearable due to the constant surveillance and control exercised by his wife.

Sriparna had even taken to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to tag the Prime Minister, appealing for assistance in locating her husband. Her desperation was evident in her posts, but now, as Vipin stands by his decision not to return home.

